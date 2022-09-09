Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Leah Messer hints at lots of kids with fiance Jaylan Mobley

Leah has babies on the brain as she hints at a huge family with her fiance Jaylan. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer hinted at growing her family in a big way with her fiance, Jaylan Mobley.

Leah and Jaylan met in 2020 after an event and Leah began following Jaylan on social media. Several months later, the two went on a date and hit it off pretty quickly. They made their relationship official during a trip to Costa Rica.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jaylan popped the question to Leah during a one-year anniversary trip to Costa Rica.

Since she began dating Jaylan, Leah has faced steady pregnancy rumors on numerous occasions. Leah has repeatedly denied that she’s expecting a child with the 26-year-old U.S. Army First Lieutenant.

The Teen Mom 2 alum already has three children of her own — she shares 12-year-old twins Addie and Aleeah with her first ex-husband Corey Simms and her 8-year-old daughter Addie with her second ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. Jaylan doesn’t have any biological children of his own.

But now, it looks like Leah might be ready to expand her family, and in a big way.

Teen Mom 2 alum Leah Messer hints at big family with Jaylan Mobley

Leah recently helped Jaylan ring in his 26th birthday and took to Instagram to share some professional snaps from their celebrations. Also taking to her Instagram Stories, Leah shared a screenshot of herself and Jaylan dressed to the nines.

In the photo, Leah and Jaylan stared into each other’s eyes as they stood outside a building. She captioned the pic, “Keep [looking] at me like this and we gonna be a family of 6… Or 7… 8, 9, or 10 ughhh I love you.”

Leah has fended off pregnancy rumors for months

It didn’t take long for pregnancy speculation to hit the rumor mill. Last fall, Leah responded to a fan’s comment on one of her Instagram posts. The fan asked if she was pregnant and Leah quickly shot them down, telling them, “FAKE NEWS.”

Last month, Leah revealed that since moving in with Jaylan, things are going better than ever. She even admitted that she’s open to having kids with Jaylan, despite being hesitant initially.

The Teen Mom 2 alum told Us Weekly, “You know what? At the beginning of our relationship, I was like, ‘Whoa, like put the brakes on it,’ but I am more open to the next step than I ever have been.”

