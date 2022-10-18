Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Leah Messer addresses fans questioning reason for split from Jaylan Mobley

Leah doesn’t understand why her fans and critics are focusing on the reason for her and Jaylan’s breakup. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers are curious about the reason behind Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley’s breakup, but she doesn’t think they have any reason to be concerned with it.

Just two months after announcing their engagement, the former couple has decided to go their separate ways.

Jaylan popped the question in August 2022 during his and Leah’s one-year anniversary trip to Costa Rica.

And now, speculation is running rife that infidelity was the reason for their split, as Monsters and Critics recently reported. According to a source, Jaylan cheated on Leah and the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star found “material suggesting he was unfaithful.”

But according to Leah, no one should be worrying about the reasons behind her and Jaylan’s breakup. Taking to Twitter, Leah addressed her fans and critics.

“While y’all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we’re solid,” Leah tweeted, adding, “Refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us,” adding a yawning emoji and a red heart emoji.

Leah’s Twitter followers had plenty to say about her tweet, with fans showing their support while her critics called her out for airing her private life.

One of Leah’s supporters told the MTV star that it’s no one else’s business but her own what happened between her and her ex-fiance.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers react to Leah’s tweet

A critic suggested that Leah shouldn’t date “in the public eye” in order to avoid such speculation from curious fans and critics.

Another supporter replied to Leah’s tweet, noting that whether her relationship was public or not, it shouldn’t be her responsibility to explain her personal life to anyone.

“You make a living off of people ‘tripping’ over your life though..,” penned another one of Leah’s critics.

The Sun reached out to Jaylan’s publicist for a statement, but according to the rep, “Jaylan has no additional comment beyond the joint statement provided last week.”

It’s also been reported that Jaylan has already moved out of the sprawling West Virginia home he shared with Leah and her three daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie.

