Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has a premiere date — watch the trailer here

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres next month and promises “one mother of a supersized series.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 will combine for the franchise’s latest spinoff, The Next Chapter, a 15-episode series.

There has been speculation about which moms will join the cast, and we can now report which eight ladies made the cut.

From Teen Mom OG, viewers will follow Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, and Catelynn Baltierra. Joining the cast from Teen Mom 2 are Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Leah Messer, and Jade Cline.

Opting out of filming for the spinoff was Teen Mom 2 alum, Kail Lowry, despite MTV recently asking her to return – while Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee claimed she wasn’t asked to participate.

Teen Mom has been sharing the storylines of teenage mothers for 13 years. Viewers watched many of the kids on the show from when they were born until now, feeling as though they’ve grown up alongside the moms and their children.

As MTV puts it, these eight moms will come “together in one monumental series that focuses on the unique bond this ‘Mom Group’ shares as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering the next phase of life together.”

The trailer below, which was released on Friday, gives viewers a glimpse of what they can expect during Season 1.

One former Teen Mom 2 star will make a cameo this season on The Next Chapter

It might come as a surprise to come Teen Mom fans to see one Teen Mom 2 alum in the trailer: Jenelle Evans.

Jenelle has hinted on several occasions that she might return to the Teen Mom franchise after being fired in 2019, due to her husband David Eason shooting their family dog.

As Monsters and Critics reported in May 2022, Jenelle attended Briana’s “Bash Kail” lawsuit victory party in Florida, and agreed to allow MTV to film her. The trailer shows Jenelle showing up to the party as she’s greeted by Briana and her BFF Shae Kogut.

Viewers will have to tune in next month to find out if Jenelle will become a regular cast member on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, or if she just makes a cameo appearance, and to follow the other moms’ storylines in this next chapter of their lives.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.