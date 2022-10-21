Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Cory Wharton shares footage as infant daughter Maya rushed back to hospital

Cory shared footage of his infant daughter Maya who had to be rushed to the hospital after undergoing a heart procedure. Pic credit: The Wharton Family/YouTube

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cory Wharton shared a frightening ordeal after his infant daughter Maya had to be rushed to the hospital as she “struggled for air.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Cory and his longtime girlfriend Taylor Selfridge welcomed their second child, daughter Maya, on June 1.

Maya was born with a congenital heart defect known as Tricuspid Atresia, meaning that the valve that controls blood flow from the right atrium to the right ventricle didn’t form in Maya’s heart. She underwent open heart surgery at just six days old and will require at least two more surgeries, with her next one scheduled for later this month.

Recently, Maya had a cath lab, or Glenn procedure, done. Despite everything going well initially following the procedure, Cory reported that Maya had to be brought back to the emergency room as she struggled to breathe from lack of oxygen.

Cory took to his Instagram Stories to share the harrowing news, including a photo of himself and Maya from a hospital bed.

“We had to bring Maya back to the emergency room she wasn’t getting enough oxygen, and was struggling to breathe,” Cory wrote in his caption. “Watching your child struggle for air is such a helpless feeling never again I pray.”

Cory noted that Maya had since been stabilized and shared more photos from their trip to the hospital.

In a black-and-white shot, little Maya sat buckled into her car seat on a hospital gurney hooked up to tubes and wearing an oxygen mask. Cory noted that he could tell his baby girl was “nervous” but said that she’s calm under pressure like him.

In another slide, Cory showed footage of Maya from inside the ambulance, again wearing an oxygen mask while hooked up to tubes and wires.

Cory pointed out how much Maya has been through in her short four months but reported that she was “calm and stable.”

“Just praying it doesn’t get worse I just feel bad bc you can see it in her eyes she’s scared,” Cory wrote in the caption.

Maya is indeed a trooper – Cory shared last month that in addition to her surgeries and heart issues, Maya also battled COVID-19.

Taylor and Cory have been their daughter’s biggest supporters and are impressed with their daughter’s strength. In a recent IG post, Cory wrote of his youngest child, “Maya is so strong every day she amazes me.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.