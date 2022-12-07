Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin react to fight with his mom

Briana and Devoin’s mom Charita got into a heated argument on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram and MTV

Things got heated on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter when Briana DeJesus tried to make amends with her ex, Devoin Austin’s mom, Charita.

Briana and Devoin have a tumultuous relationship history dating back to 2011 when they welcomed their daughter, Nova.

Teen Mom fans have followed their story on 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom 2, and now Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

During the Tuesday, December 6 episode of The Next Chapter, Briana, her mom Roxanne, and her sister Brittany met up with Devoin’s mom, Charita, and her daughter.

The purpose of the meet-up was to try and patch their broken relationship for the sake of Nova, and discuss Devoin’s behavior, which had Briana concerned.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although things started off well, the discussion quickly took a left turn when Charita claimed that she and her family were never given a chance to right their wrongs. Charita told Briana that she’s “never been in the a**-kissing business” before accusing Briana of deeming her a bad grandmother.

Briana felt that Charita’s remarks were a “slap” in the face and their tensions quickly rose, with name-calling and obscene gestures ending the conversation.

Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin react to fight with his mom on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Following the episode, Briana and Devoin each spoke their piece and it looks like since the hot-tempered fallout, the exes have made peace with the situation.

Briana took to Twitter to let her followers know that she has forgiven everything that happened since the episode was filmed.

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

“We all f**ked up at one point these last few years…. Just like I would want someone to forgive me, I need to learn to do the same,” Briana tweeted. “No hard feelings.”

For his part, Devoin responded to a comment on Teen Mom’s official Instagram, where they shared a clip of the feud between Briana and Charita. When one Teen Mom viewer commented that Briana “could’ve humbled herself a little bit” and took up for Charita, Devoin replied.

Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

“Oh yeah Any mother is going to react like that!!” Devoin wrote. “But thank god We all in a better place now tho.”

Briana and Devoin’s co-parenting relationship is a work in progress

Briana has struggled to give Devoin a chance to be more present in their daughter Nova’s life. Although he was mostly absent in her early years, he’s made strides in recent years to step up as a father.

However, the most recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter showed that Devoin was struggling with a gambling addiction, which had Briana and Roxanne concerned.

Devoin addressed his addiction over the summer, telling his IG followers that he was “screaming for help.” Since then, it looks as though Devoin has completed a stint in rehab and is doing well.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.