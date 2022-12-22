Teen Mom star is ‘healing’ and ‘grieving’ amid broken engagement to Jaylan Mobley

Leah is still reeling from her breakup with Jaylan Mobley. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Tonya Wise/AdMedia

Teen Mom star Leah Messer is still processing her broken engagement to Jaylan Mobley two months after they went their separate ways.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Leah and Jaylan got engaged in August 2022, only to split two months later.

Unfortunately for Leah, the proposal played out during Season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, forcing her to relive the moment.

Now that she’s had a couple of months to reflect on her breakup, Leah is making sense of the pain she experienced.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the 30-year-old mom of three told the outlet that although she’s “doing great,” the beginning of her breakup was “difficult.”

Leah said that after any breakup, there’s a “grieving process,” adding, “You form an attachment with someone and a connection, and you get to grieve that if that relationship doesn’t align.”

Teen Mom star Leah Messer opens up about ‘difficult’ breakup with Jaylan Mobley

Despite the saddening turn of events, Leah is focusing on her three daughters, 13-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and 9-year-old Addie.

“But I’m excited to spend the holidays with my daughters and continue to do what we do as a family,” Leah shared.

When it comes to taking care of herself, which Leah admits is a “huge” priority, the MTV star revealed that she indulges in self-care in the form of spa days, meditation, walking, and hiking; anything to ground herself through Earth. “And music — music feeds my soul. It just does,” she added.

Leah and Jaylan’s engagement aired on Season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Following Jaylan’s proposal in The Next Chapter, Leah accused her former fiance of lying to her and disrespecting her. Although Jaylan made it seem as though he put Leah’s name on the deed to their formerly shared West Virginia home, she claimed it was all for the cameras, calling his behavior a publicity stunt.

Neither Leah nor Jaylan have revealed the reason for their split, but some Teen Mom fans have speculated that infidelity was to blame.

Part 2 of the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion teased Leah spilling the tea to host Dr. Drew Pinsky. Be sure to tune in next week to see how much Leah is willing to share about the cause of her failed relationship with Jaylan.

Part 2 of the Season 1 Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion airs on Tuesday, December 27 at 8/7c on MTV.