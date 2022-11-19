Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd gets tattoo in honor of husband Zach Davis

Cheyenne honored her husband Zach with a new tattoo. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne is sporting some new ink in honor of her husband, Zach Davis.

Cheyenne and Zach are adjusting to life as newlyweds after tying the knot in an upscale wedding ceremony on Thursday, September 9, in Pasadena, California.

The photogenic couple shares a lot of their personal lives with their 215k subscribers on their YouTube channel, THE DAVIS FAMILY.

That was the case last week when Cheyenne shared that she got a new tattoo to signify her eternal devotion to Zach in a video captioned, “Spend the Day With Us! Chey gets a tattoo.”

Filming from inside their spacious new California home, Zach filmed a tattoo artist who they employed to give Cheyenne some ink from the comfort of their own home.

“Yes sir!” Zach told their subscribers. “She’s about to get my name! Let’s go!”

Cheyenne took a seat across from her tattoo artist as he placed her design on the inside of her left wrist. Zach teased Cheyenne, asking if she wanted the tattoo placed on her neck, her derriere, or above her eyebrow instead, but Cheyenne noted she wanted to be able to see it.

Cheyenne shows off her latest tattoo in honor of her husband, Zach. Pic credit: THE DAVIS FAMILY/YouTube

As the tattoo artist finished his work, Zach asked Cheyenne how it was feeling. “You know, it wasn’t the best feeling ever, but… I think it’s over now,” she told him.

Cheyenne showed off the final result, which was Zach’s full name, Zachary, written in cursive in black ink.

Other Teen Mom stars’ recent tattoos

Cheyenne is the latest mom from the Teen Mom franchise to get some fresh ink. Teen Mom 2 alums Briana DeJesus and Chelsea Houska each debuted new tattoos earlier this month as well.

Briana opted for a large horror movie piece on her lower leg depicting Ghostface from the Scream movie. Chelsea went with a multitude of delicate hand tattoos, including several dots, an outline of a heart, and the word “gratitude” in red ink.

Another Teen Mom 2 alum, Javi Marroquin, also got a new tattoo, a large portrait chest piece of his 4-year-old son, Eli.

In December 2021, Cheyenne’s husband, Zach paid tribute to her daughter, Ryder, whom she shares with Cory Wharton. Zach got a portrait tattoo of his bonus daughter, Ryder, on the top of his left hand, along with her name.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.