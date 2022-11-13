Teen Mom star Ashley Jones talks nursing school challenges, other career plans

Ashley shared her plans following completion of nursing school. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones opened up to her fans about her goals for the future and the challenges of nursing school.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ashley announced over the summer that she enrolled in nursing school.

As the co-owner of her salon, Aries Beauty Studio, Ashley hopes to incorporate her future nursing degree into her profession.

Recently, while waiting on a delayed flight, Ashley took to her Instagram Stories, where she chatted with her followers.

Many of Ashley’s fans were curious about her school and career goals, and she provided them with details.

When asked what her “next big goal” is, Ashley divulged that while attending nursing school, she’s working on getting her real estate license, noting that she “Always loved a good house flip.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones is working on a real estate career

Ashley answered another fan, who asked if nursing school was as hard as she expected. According to the MTV star, it’s been “harder not like regular school” because she has to retain everything she’s learning.

Another curious follower wanted to know whether Ashley was considering quitting nursing school, noting how tough it can be.

Ashley told her fans that although it’s been challenging, she’s no quitter. Acknowledging that she’s “never thought about giving up,” Ashley told her fans that it takes hard work to be the best and noted, “Nothing comes easy.”

Ashley wants to expand her medical career as a nurse practitioner

And although Ashley finds nursing school challenging, not only is she going to persevere, but she wants to further her education after she graduates. After becoming an RN, Ashley wants to become a nurse practitioner.

According to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, NPs must go through additional training and complete a master’s or doctoral degree program. Unlike RNs, NPs are able to prescribe medications, diagnose and treat conditions, and order tests.

As Ashley has mentioned to her fans previously, the Teen Mom 2 alum would like to add Med Spa to the title of her salon. This would allow Ashley to offer her customers more services, including nonsurgical aesthetic treatments, such as Botox, fillers, microdermabrasion, skin laser services, and tattoo removal.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.