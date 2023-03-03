Teen Mom: Ryan Edwards arrested for ‘stalking’ wife Mackenzie Edwards

Former Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards has been arrested for the second time within less than three weeks.

As reported by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, Ryan was picked up on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 1 for alleged “Stalking and Violation of an Order of Protection.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office didn’t provide any further details, noting, “The HCSO is releasing this information regarding Edwards due to numerous local and national inquiries from media outlets and newspapers.”

Ryan’s most recent arrest comes on the heels of his arrest on February 9, when he was charged with a multitude of offenses, including harassment and drug possession.

At the time of his arrest, Ryan had an active warrant against him for harassment, in which his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, was listed as the victim.

She is the one who obtained an Order of Protection against him.

The HCSO released a statement on Facebook. Pic credit: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office – TN/Facebook

Following Ryan’s February 9 arrest, it was alleged that he “threatened” Mackenzie in a phone call and reportedly pulled a knife on her in front of their children.

Following the turn of events in recent weeks, Mackenzie recently filed for divorce.

Mackenzie has been granted custody of their two young children, Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3, and a judge also gave her a restraining order against Ryan.

Ryan accused Mackenzie of cheating and blasted her on social media

Ahead of his February arrest, Ryan had gone on several social media tirades, accusing Mackenzie of cheating, calling her lewd names, and threatening to divorce her.

Following his seething Instagram rants, Ryan reneged on his statements, telling The Sun, “I was wrong. She isn’t that kind of person. For a relationship, it’s a work in progress.”

For her part, Mackenzie has remained tight-lipped since all the events have unfolded in recent weeks. After Ryan’s threats of divorce, however, she shared a quote on Instagram about wanting to “protect” her peace rather than focusing on protecting her name.

She broke her silence in the form of a cryptic quote shared on her Instagram Story, hinting that she felt “shaken.”

The quote read, “Shaken but, Never defeated. Right now you might think that your life is hopeless, but what you can’t see is God picking up all the broken pieces that you’re too scared to touch. He’s fighting battles you don’t even know.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.