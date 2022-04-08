Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee details struggles, ‘refuses to let someone create a false narrative about’ her

Mackenzie McKee wants to be in charge of creating her narrative and explained how her fans and critics don’t always see the full picture. Pic credit: Life with Mackenzie/YouTube

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee wants her fans and critics to know that she often suffers behind the scenes, but she still pushes through, despite how her life is portrayed in the public eye.

Mackenzie has had a rough couple of years, between losing her mom Angie Douthit to cancer, a racially insensitive tweet about Kamala Harris that caused quite a bit of controversy, fallouts with her Teen Mom OG castmates, and being left out of Teen Mom-related events.

Since being left out of filming for the first-ever Teen Mom spinoff, Family Reunion, Mackenzie has been focusing on her career in the fitness world, opening her new tanning and wellness salon with her husband Josh McKee, and continuing to keep her clients in shape with her Body by Mac fitness application.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee details life struggles, tells fans she’s ‘just a human’

The 27-year-old mom of three took to Instagram this week to share a message with her 1 million followers about the struggles she’s faced in her life and thanked her supporters.

Along with a beautiful professional shot of herself in a field of yellow daisies, Mackenzie shared her caption that read, “Just a human. A human full of life, love, energy, mistakes, and passion.”

Mackenzie shared some of her story about how she met her husband Josh at the ripe age of 15, had three kids before she was 21 years old, and started her own business by the age of 22.

The Teen Mom OG star also talked about the pain she’s been in since losing her mom Angie, reminding her fans that although they can wake up without the grief of Angie’s passing, she must live with it for the rest of her life.

Although Mackenzie has put in hard work behind the scenes, she feels that the tabloids only focus on the negative aspects of her life. Mackenzie noted that she’s “just a human” like everyone else and is struggling with navigating life in such a judgmental world.

Mackenzie ‘refuses’ to let others ‘create a false narrative’ about herself and her family

Mackenzie referred to herself as “someone who owns up to my wrong doings and will always strive to do what’s right and become better, but will refuse to let someone create a false narrative about myself and my loved ones.”

“Life has been a journey the past 5 years,” Mackenzie wrote. “And the world seems to be getting only harder to navigate as we are all at each others throats. But everyday I wake up, and choose love, grace, and hard work.”

“Thank you to anyone and everyone who has supported me all of these years,” Mackenzie told her supporters. “It’s because of you I have been able to push through the tough days and continuing to do what I love.”

Amid the rough time she’s been having, Mackenzie found support in another Teen Mom franchise cast member, Ashley Jones from Teen Mom 2. Mackenzie appeared on Ashley’s podcast in February where she explained her side of things.

Ashley was happy to help Mackenzie and listen to her side and Mackenzie was thankful for the opportunity. She told her fans, “Ashley was amazing. I love how she can Address something, call someone out, and have a conversation about it. Her and her podcast partner do a good job.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.