Teen Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd and family enjoy Hawaiian getaway

Cheyenne Floyd enjoyed a Hawaiian getaway to celebrate her mom Margaret’s birthday. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd enjoyed some fun in the sun with her family to celebrate her mom’s birthday in Hawaii.

The 29-year-old mom of two made the trek across the Pacific Ocean, from California to Hawaii recently, for a week full of fun and sun in the Aloha State.

Cheyenne Floyd and family enjoy Hawaiian getaway for mom Margaret’s birthday

Cheyenne shared plenty of pics with her 1.7 million followers on Instagram in multiple posts. Cheyenne captioned her first post, “celebrating my moms birthday all week but this hotel has a kids poolside and a adult poolside.. guess I won’t see her till we get back home 😂🫠”

Cheyenne was joined by her fiance, Zach Davis, as well as her daughter Ryder, whom she shares with her ex Cory Wharton, and her and Zach’s son Ace. Cheyenne’s sister R Kyle traveled along for the trip with Ryder and Ace’s cousins as well to celebrate mom Margaret’s special day.

Ryder and Ace were living their best lives on the trip, spending time with their cousins and friends, and enjoying the water and the warm, sunny climate.

One of Cheyenne’s followers was curious about childcare during vacations, to allow her and Zach to enjoy some alone time.

Teen Mom 2 star talks using a nanny for future vacations with the kids

“Do you guys take nannies or babysitters on trips so you can have adult time or does the family just help out with the kids?!” the fan asked. “I’m asking because I’m wondering how you have a vacation with kids? I’m tired just thinking about it,lol…and you look so good doing it!! 🔥👏😍”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Cheyenne, who recently announced her new cooking show alongside her dad, divulged that although she is fortunate enough to enlist the help of her and Zach’s parents, she has not brought a nanny along with her on vacations, but she’s open to it in the future.

“I haven’t traveled with a nanny but I would in the future. My parents or Zachs normally travel with us so they wouldn’t mind to watch the babies, but they are also on vacay so we don’t like to ask. Next time I will bring our normal nanny we love ❤️,” she told her followers.

Cheyenne’s trip comes just five months before she and Zach tie the knot. Earlier this month, Cheyenne shared that she and Zach will be hosting nearly 300 guests for their big day, including some of the cast from the Teen Mom franchise.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.