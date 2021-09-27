Teen Mom OG: Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra owe nearly $900,000 in federal tax liens

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are in debt to the tune of nearly $900,000 in overdue taxes. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s debt is starting to add up — the couple owes nearly $900,000 in unpaid liens.

Just weeks after welcoming their fourth daughter, Rya Rose, it’s been reported that Catelynn and Tyler are in big-time debt.

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra owe nearly $900,000 in tax liens

According to a Michigan clerk, the Baltierras still have two unpaid federal tax liens in their names totaling $856,800.03.

The first lien, which was issued in November 2019, is still owed in the amount of $535,010.97 stemming from charges in 2016 and 2017.

The second lien was issued in December 2019 in the amount of $321,789.06 for the 2018 year.

Tyler and Catelynn live in Michigan where Catelynn works as an eyebrow microblading technician and Tyler periodically flips houses.

The Teen Mom OG couple lives in a historical, octagon-shaped home on 15 acres, which they purchased in 2017.

Catelynn and Tyler’s current home is in Michigan. Pic credit: MTV

According to The Sun, Tyler and Catelynn own other properties in addition to their uniquely shaped home in Michigan.

Catelynn and Tyler’s financial situation has been up and down

When they sold their former home in Burtchville, Michigan in 2020, they reportedly made a $101,560 profit when they received more than the asking price for the home. They paid even less for it, adding to their profit.

Aside from microblading eyebrows and flipping homes, Catelynn and Tyler also co-own a children’s clothing company called Tierra Reign.

They also bring in the majority of their income from filming Teen Mom OG and are currently in their 14th season of the long-running MTV show.

Another portion of their incomes also comes from social media ads and clickbait articles, for which Catelynn has earned herself the title “Clickbait Cate.”

Although Tyler and Catelynn owe hefty federal tax liens, they rest in knowing that they’ve taken care of their daughters’ futures, financially.

On an episode of Awesome Dad Show earlier this year, Tyler admitted that his and Catelynn’s daughters are set for life.

“College is paid for and that was mine and Catelynn’s main thing – each of our children has trust funds that money goes into and they can’t touch,” Tyler said.

Ironically, Catelynn and Tyler placed their first daughter, Carly, for adoption, mainly for financial reasons. They were only 17 years old when Carly was born, and they feared they wouldn’t be able to provide a good life for her.

Catelynn and Tyler went on to marry and welcome three more daughters — Nova, 6, Vaeda, 2, and Rya Rose, who was just born on August 28, 2021.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.