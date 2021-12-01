Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee says she wasn’t invited to film the reunion spinoff

Mackenzie McKee said she wasn’t invited to join the Teen Mom: Family Reunion spinoff show. Pic credit: MTV and @catelynnmtv/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee revealed that she was not among the cast members who were asked to film the Teen Mom: Family Reunion special.

Cast members, past and present, from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant joined forces to film the Family Reunion.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion to include most of the cast from Teen Mom OG, 2

Reportedly set in a retreat-style house, moms and dads from the franchise participated in group activities, physical challenges, and also were sure to take some time to have some fun.

Slated by MTV as the “mother of all reunions,” Teen Mom: Family Reunion promises to bring the drama.

The reunion special will combine Teen Mom OG cast members Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd with Teen Mom 2 castmates Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones.

Mackenzie’s absence from the show wasn’t apparent until a curious fan asked her about it in the comments of one of her recent Instagram posts, likely after noticing Mackenzie wasn’t in the previews.

Mackenzie posted a video on TikTok on Tuesday, which she titled, “I was told to show up and have fun 🤙.”

The video showed Mackenzie getting glammed and posing for a professional photographer, seemingly for the Teen Mom OG reunion, the first half of which aired on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Mackenzie shared the video to her Instagram account where she captioned it, “Learn to find your self worth in how God sees you. He chose YOU for this world. Our self worth is not to be determined by others ❤️❤️❤️…..”

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared a screenshot of Mackenzie’s reply to a fan’s comment from her Instagram post.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee: ‘I was not invited’ to Teen Mom: Family Reunion

Mackenzie’s fan asked the 27-year-old mom of three, “You didn’t go to teen mom family reunion??? @mackenziemckee”

Mackenzie simply replied, “I was not invited 🤷🏼‍♀️”

Mackenzie was left out of quite a bit this season on Teen Mom OG.

Her castmates, Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd, chose not to include Mackenzie when they shot promo videos for the Teen Mom OG reunion.

Mackenzie and Cheyenne had beef from a previous incident involving a comment that Mackenzie made about Kamala Harris, calling her a “colored woman.”

The incident initially brought Mackenzie and Cheyenne together, but things quickly took a left turn when Cheyenne accused Mackenzie of bullying.

Mackenzie took a small hiatus from social media and deleted her Instagram account after haters began sending her messages that her mom, Angie Douthit, deserved to die.

Earlier this month, Mackenzie cleared the air about the tension between herself and her Teen Mom OG castmates.

When asked about the status of her relationships with the rest of the cast, Mackenzie told her fans, “I wish them nothing but blessings. I stand for freedom of opinion and I must respect theirs.”

Part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion special airs next Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8/7c on MTV. Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In at 9/8c.