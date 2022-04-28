Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee fires back at critic who bashed her for ‘flaunting her body’

Mackenzie McKee received a hateful DM from a troll and fired back, defending herself. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee found herself on the defensive after a troll sent her an insulting DM.

Mackenzie has been through a lot in her 27 years, and lately, she’s been under even more pressure.

The mom of three has been excluded from Teen Mom-related events, including filming for Teen Mom Family Reunion, lives with Type 1 diabetes, and lost her mom to brain cancer in 2019. She also uprooted her family of five from Oklahoma to Florida to fulfill her career dreams.

On top of raising her three kids, running a successful fitness business, and recently opening a tanning salon, Mackenzie has a lot on her plate. So when a troll recently came at her with rude comments involving her mom Angie Douthit, Mackenzie didn’t back down.

Mackenzie McKee calls out troll who sent her insulting DM

Mackenzie shared screenshots of a DM from a troll who reached out to her by taking to her Instagram stories. Initially, the troll’s message started with supportive words, speaking about watching Mackenzie during her time on Teen Mom OG and extending well wishes relating to her mom’s death.

However, they took it too far when they insulted Mackenzie for “flaunting” her body, accusing her mom of raising her “better.”

“I don’t even know how you can claim to be a woman [of] God by the way you dance and flaunt your body to trashy music!” the troll wrote. “It’s sickening to see ppl like you claiming to have a relationship with Jesus with the following that you have and causing others to think it’s ok and damming them to hell. Your mom raised you better!!”

Obviously, the troll’s remarks did not sit well with Mackenzie, and she fired back in a subsequent slide. She explained that she was a cheerleader for most of her life and that her mom was her biggest supporter when it came to Mackenzie dancing and cheering.

Teen Mom OG star fires back at troll over comments about mom Angie Douthit

“Also, if you knew my mom. You knew she loved to dance,” Mackenzie wrote. “I was an all star cheerleader competing on multiple teams, and individuals my entire life while my momma who raised me ‘better’ stood in the stands and cheered me on while I boogied my little heart out on that stage.”

“Our family never had money but we were raised on love and dance parties,” Mackenzie added. “I simply feel the music and have fun. Try it sometime.”

Mackenzie receives a lot of criticism on social media, which has caused her to take occasional hiatuses. She took a break from Instagram earlier this year to refocus on her personal life.

Despite all of the criticism and drama surrounding her, Mackenzie recently reminded her fans not to allow life’s obstacles to stop them from achieving their dreams, much like she has done herself. She told her fans, “I am 100% in control on where I go in life and that is why I will go far. Do not give up.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.