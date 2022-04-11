Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood ‘getting serious’ about her physical health

Next up for Amber Portwood is focusing on her physical health. Pic credit: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Amber Portwood has been focusing on improving her mental health lately, and now the Teen Mom OG star wants to start focusing on her physical health too.

Teen Mom OG viewers know that Amber suffers from several mental illnesses, including bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder, or BPD.

She recently detailed some of her experiences in her new tell-all book, So, You’re Crazy Too?

Since she’s been focusing on her mental health, Amber has realized that her physical health is just as important and told her fans that she’s about to embark on a physical fitness journey.

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is getting ‘serious’ about her physical health

On Sunday night, Amber took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie and a message with her 1.7 million followers.

Amber posed for her snap, sporting natural makeup and a star filter as she gave a serious face to the camera and revealed her low-cut top and accompanying cleavage.

“Tomorrow I start my work-out training 🙌,” Amber told her fans. “Time to tone up and get serious about my physical health as well! 💪🙏💕 #mentalandphysicalhealthmatters #stayready.”

Last year around the same time, Amber told her Instagram followers that she was on a “health kick/diet” that she intended to stay on for three months. In the post from April 2021, Amber shared an older photo of herself, in which she was much thinner, using it as her impetus to get fit.

It’s unclear whether Amber stuck with the diet, but it looks as though she’s ready to transform this time around.

Amber’s relationship transformations

And speaking of transformations, Amber recently shared a message with her Instagram fans relating to making changes in her life. Along with a photo of a butterfly’s wing, Amber quoted, “The wings of transformation are born of patience and struggle. -unknown,” likely hinting at the changes she’s working on making.

Amber has made a lot of progress since Teen Mom OG viewers first met her. The 31-year-old mom of two has worked to overcome her drug abuse and addiction struggles, run-ins with the law related to domestic violence, and absence in her daughter Leah’s life.

Part of Amber’s life improvements includes her relationships with her ex Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina, and Leah. Regarding her relationship with Leah, the mother-daughter duo is on much better terms these days.

“We are now at a point that it is a fun relationship,” Amber said of her relationship with Leah. “We’re not what people think anymore. She needed her time. She needed to understand and cope with my past.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.