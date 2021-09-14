Teen Mom OG spoiler: Zach Davis tells Cheyenne Floyd being pregnant is ‘not an excuse’ for lashing out

Cheyenne Floyd flipped out on Zach Davis over missing their baby’s heartbeat, and he told her that being pregnant is “not an excuse.” Pic credit: MTV

Cheyenne Floyd lashed out at her fiance Zach Davis during the Teen Mom OG season premiere and in a preview for the next episode, Zach tells her that pregnancy “is not an excuse” for her behavior.

During the first episode of this season’s Teen Mom OG, viewers watched Cheyenne and Zach visit the doctor for a routine prenatal checkup.

Since Zach wasn’t allowed in the office with Cheyenne due to COVID-19 restrictions, he waited in the parking lot.

However, Zach became upset when an MTV producer picked up the sound of the baby’s heartbeat on his mic while he left to use the bathroom, meaning that he missed hearing it himself.

When Cheyenne got back in the car, she went off on Zach, telling him it wasn’t that big of a deal that he missed hearing the baby’s heartbeat.

Cheyenne even made Zach pull over on the side of the road and get out, as she sped away, ripping off her mic, after ranting about feeling “unsupported.”

Zach Davis calls out Cheyenne Floyd for her behavior

In tonight’s episode, Zach reflects on what happened and doesn’t think Cheyenne should be using her pregnancy as an excuse for her behavior.

Teen Mom shared a clip from the episode on their Instagram page, and Cheyenne admitted that she “really lost it” on Zach and wanted to talk about it with him.

“I really lost it on Zach after my doctor’s appointment,” Cheyenne told cameras. “But I took a break and I feel calm enough to talk about it now.”

As Cheyenne and Zach sat down at a table to talk, Zach jokingly said, “Hulk status,” mocking Cheyenne’s behavior earlier during the car ride.

Cheyenne, however, didn’t agree that her actions were over the top and she replied, “I didn’t turn into the Hulk, Zach.”

Zach then mocked Cheyenne and imitated her acting like the Hulk, pointing a finger and growling, as they both laughed.

Zach then admitted to Cheyenne, “I was cut deep by some of the things you said.”

Zach tells Cheyenne ‘Being pregnant is not an excuse for you to lash out’

“I mean, I’m sorry for whatever I said in the car, but the venting probably shouldn’t happen before I’m about to walk into the doctor’s office because I carry all that with me,” Cheyenne explained to Zach.

Zach replied, “But, also, I just want you to know that you being pregnant is not an excuse for you to lash out like that.”

“Oh, yes it is,” Cheyenne retorted.

Zach continued, “I’ll give you that one, but, no … you do that again … no, no, no.”

Cheyenne tried to plead her case and told Zach, “When you’re pregnant, you get an excuse for everything you do. Google it.”

“It’s okay. I love you,” Zach told Cheyenne, ending things on a good note.

“I love you,” Cheyenne told Zach.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Cheyenne received plenty of DMs after the first episode of this season’s Teen Mom OG from disgruntled critics who were upset with how she treated Zach.

Many Teen Mom OG fans labeled Cheyenne as “spoiled” after they watched her behavior during the first episode.

Fans can tune in tonight for another all-new episode and catch up with Cheyenne and Zach’s pregnancy journey.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.