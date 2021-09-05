Teen Mom OG spoiler: Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra were hoping for a boy with fourth pregnancy

In a preview clip for Teen Mom OG, Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra were hoping their fourth child would be a boy. Pic credit: MTV

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra were hoping for a boy the fourth time around in a new preview clip for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.

The couple has made it no secret that after having three daughters, they were hopeful for a son the fourth time around.

Tyler, especially, was vocal about wanting a son to carry on his namesake and he and Catelynn even considered gender selection.

In a new preview clip from the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn and Tyler opened up to an MTV producer about the gender of their baby.

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra ‘really wanted’ to have a boy

“Tyler and I have always wanted a big family,” Catelynn said during the clip. “We have three girls — Carly, who we placed for adoption when we were 16, then later Nova and Vaeda — but we really want to have a boy.”

Tyler is seen sitting on the couch saying, “I just want a boy. I just want to make sure whatever happens, it’s a boy!”

A clip from a previous episode of Teen Mom OG played, when Catelynn and Tyler had a gender reveal with their daughter Nova, finding out they were adding another little girl to their brood.

“We even looked at gender selection,” Catelynn said as footage of pink confetti flying everywhere aired.

Catelynn told Tyler when speaking of gender selection, “I ain’t paying 20 grand for a kid,” as Tyler looked defeated with her comment.

Tyler and Catelynn’s journey to baby number four has been filled with highs and lows. Catelynn suffered a miscarriage several years ago, got several false-positive results on pregnancy tests, and then suffered another miscarriage last year, as Teen Mom OG fans sadly watched last season.

One of MTV’s producers asked the couple, “When are you guys going to find out the gender?”

Catelynn revealed that she would be having a blood test done to determine the baby’s gender, which only takes 72 hours for results after mailing in the blood sample.

“Tyler, you’re hoping for a boy?” the producer asked him.

Tyler responded, “Well, yeah. Yeah, I am! I want a boy.”

Are more kids in Tyler and Catelynn’s future?

It doesn’t look like Catelynn and Tyler will be trying again to get a boy, and are happy with the four girls with whom they’ve been blessed.

When the producer asked if they would keep trying for a boy if they got a fourth girl, Tyler quickly shot down the notion and told her, “No, no, no,” as he shook his head.

Tyler and Catelynn recently welcomed their fourth daughter, who they’ve named Rya Rose, on Saturday, August 28, who joined big sisters Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 2, along with Carly, 12, who lives with her adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa.

Catelynn’s pregnancy is sure to be a major storyline for the couple on next season’s Teen Mom OG. Fans can catch up with the Baltierras, along with the rest of the cast, when Teen Mom returns next week.

Teen Mom OG returns on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.