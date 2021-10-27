Teen Mom OG: Ryan Edwards goes on profanity-laden rant after trolls bash him and wife Mackenzie

Ryan Edwards went on a tirade about trolls’ comments on his wife Mackenzie’s post. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards went on a tirade after trolls made negative comments about a pic shared by his wife, Mackenzie Edwards.

Mackenzie took to her Instagram account on Tuesday and shared a pic of her husband Ryan Edwards and their daughter Stella.

“Pretty rare that we get 1 on 1 time with each of our kids… but when we do it’s perfect✨” Mackenzie captioned her pic.

In the pic, Ryan and Stella sat at a table at Choo Choo Bar-B-Que as Ryan looked down at his daughter on his lap, smiling.

Mackenzie has since deleted and disabled commenting on the post, but before doing so, her husband Ryan had some choice words for the myriad of trolls leaving comments about the pic.

Many of Mackenzie’s hate followers took to her comments section before she disabled them and several had less-than-kind things to say about Mackenzie and her family.

Trolls bash Teen Mom OG alums Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards

“Too bad he has no time for his first-born 😡,” wrote one troll, seemingly referencing Ryan not spending enough time with his eldest son, Bentley, whom he shares with Maci Bookout of Teen Mom OG.

Another troll commented, “Tell me you’re racist hillbillies without telling me…”

“Yeah…he’s still on drugs,” wrote another troll to Mackenzie. “Why you putting up with that? Your kids deserve better.”

Trolls commented on Mackenzie’s post before she blocked comments. Pic credit: @mackedwards95@Instagram

Ryan, who was fired by Teen Mom OG in the spring, read through the comments on his wife’s post and it angered him enough that he responded with his own lengthy, profanity-ridden comment.

Ryan Edwards fires back at trolls who bashed him and his wife

Ryan began his rant, “You dumb f***ers got it all wrong I’m just a s**t bag because I’m white and privileged y’all idiots don’t know s**t but what is on tv.”

“You people are worthless cowards 10+ years of you people saying the same s**t 10+ years I’ve never [met] one motherf***er to say one negative thing to my face….you would think that with everything else going on in [our] Country right now you would question the way you act because it’s the people like you that act like whining ass b****es that got us in this pathetic state.”

Ryan called out trolls in a confusing rant on Mackenzie’s post. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

“And it will be the ppl like me my wife and the other half of ppl that would rather do something positive with their life that has to fix it. So next time you go to say some stupid s**t that you know nothing about [sic]… bite your tongue…..the f***k off! IT WILL HELP US ALL,” Ryan concluded his rant.

Mackenzie is no stranger to the negative comments her husband Ryan receives from Teen Mom OG fans. She recently opened up about defending their marriage amid the backlash they often receive.

“At the end of the day, we are allowed to grow and we are allowed to change and we are allowed to evolve as human beings. I don’t know what else you could ask for other than someone trying to be better,” Mackenzie said.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.