Teen Mom OG: Ryan Edwards demands to be paid for his appearance on new season after he’s featured in preview

Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards is demanding that he be paid for his appearance in the show’s upcoming season.

After MTV released a preview for the new season (which you can watch below on Teen Mom’s Instagram post) debuting next week, Ryan spoke out about being paid for his role on Teen Mom OG.

In the trailer, Ryan and his wife Mackenzie Edwards appear, and Ryan is seen telling her, “I just have so much dislike for both of them,” presumably speaking of his ex Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney.

Ryan Edwards says MTV ‘better pay me’

After watching the preview, Ryan spoke exclusively with The Sun and told them, “They just better pay me.”

Right before Ryan’s appearance in the preview, his baby mama Maci Bookout is seen asking her husband Taylor, “Would you ever have any interest in a relationship with them?” as Taylor shrugs his shoulders with a nonchalant expression on his face.

Maci and Ryan share one son, Bentley, 12, who has struggled with having a relationship with his dad amid Ryan’s struggles with addiction and being absent in his son’s life.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Maci revealed that Bentley’s relationship with his dad is “up in the air,” and she admitted that Ryan hasn’t attended many of Bentley’s baseball games.

Ryan agreed to attend therapy with Bentley last season on Teen Mom OG, but Maci claimed that Ryan has only had “one or two” phone calls with the counselor.

Also, during the last season, Maci was still concerned about Ryan’s sobriety and suspected that he might have relapsed, based on his actions and how he had behaved in the past.

However, Ryan claims that he has been sober for three years. “I’ve been doing good with my sobriety. [August 19] was three years since I’ve been completely clean,” he told The Sun last month.

Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards spoke out after being fired from Teen Mom OG

Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards have spoken to media outlets since they were fired from Teen Mom OG in March.

Ryan’s wife Mackenzie claims that she reached out to Maci via text to try and “make peace” but claimed that Maci ignored her attempts.

Maci responded to Mackenzie’s claims and said that Mackenzie is “last on the priority list” for her.

Although Ryan, Mackenzie, and Ryan’s parents Jen and Larry, were all fired from Teen Mom OG, viewers expected to see them on the show early in the new season.

Likely, footage for the beginning of the upcoming new season was already filmed before Ryan was let go. So, although Ryan is demanding that he be paid, it’s likely that he already has been if the footage was captured before he was let go.

Now that Ryan and his family will no longer appear on future Teen Mom OG episodes, fans have questioned Maci’s storyline without Ryan.

Reportedly, Maci wanted her Teen Mom OG segments to focus more on her accomplishments rather than the drama between herself and Ryan.

So now that Ryan and his family are gone from the show, do you think Maci’s storyline will survive?

Teen Mom OG returns on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.