Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee’s recent remark about her late mom has her fans worried

Teen Mom OG fans are concerned after Mackenzie McKee’s remark about wanting to “go be with” her late mother, Angie Douthit.

Mackenzie lost her mom Angie to brain cancer in December 2019 after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in 2018

Mackenzie and her mom shared a close bond, and the loss was devastating, especially since it was publicized and aired on Teen Mom OG.

Since losing her mom, Mackenzie has been open about struggling without Angie to give her advice and act as a steady shoulder to lean on.

Mackenzie’s latest tweet, however, has Teen Mom OG fans concerned for the reality TV star and fitness guru. Taking to Twitter on Father’s Day, Mackenzie shared a brief remark with her 364.6k followers.

Mackenzie McKee shares message about going to ‘be with’ her late mom Angie

“I’d like to just go be with my mom….” Mackenzie tweeted without any reference or further comments.

Mackenzie’s fans quickly took to the comments section, expressing their concern for her wellbeing.

Teen Mom OG fans show concern for Mackenzie

One of Mackenzie’s followers told her, “Yo girl…please don’t say things like that. You have 3 kids that need their mom. You are feeling like this because you still need your mom at your age. Think about how you would’ve been to lose your mom at their tender ages, and the internet is forever.”

Another concerned fan of Mackenzie’s seemed to take her tweet to mean that she was contemplating harming herself. They wrote, “Mac please hold on until you can feel better. … Your dad has also been thru so much. Dont hurt him more. People take the easy way out and leave the pain for the ones left behind.”

“Oh hun please reach out to someone,” urged another of Mackenzie’s followers. “Seeking therapy may be beneficial. And remember prayer helps. Your babies need you!”

After one of Mackenzie’s followers tagged Dr. Drew Pinsky and asked him to reach out to her and see if she needed help, the Teen Mom OG star reassured her fans.

Mackenzie reassures her fans ‘I will be getting help soon’

“I will be getting Help soon thank you for your love and support,” Mackenzie responded.

Mackenzie is transparent with her fans about her mental health. She recently took to Twitter to hint that she needed medication to help her through another tough time and was open about her struggles.

“It is important to recognize when your mental health is at a level where you can no longer handle it on your own. There is nothing wrong with that,” Mackenzie tweeted last month. “Medication helped me through a scary year of grief. I got off when I felt it was time. And now I’ve realized I’m back to square one.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and scheduled to premiere in the near future.