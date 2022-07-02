Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee teases filming a different reality TV show, future projects

Mackenzie opened up about filming for a reality TV show other than Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: Life with Mackenzie/YouTube

Mackenzie McKee’s future with the Teen Mom franchise is uncertain, but she recently teased the possibility of filming for a different reality TV show.

Mackenzie joined the cast of Teen Mom OG in 2019 following Bristol Palin’s departure from the show.

Since joining the cast of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie has felt shunned by her castmates and left out by MTV. She has never joined the rest of the cast on stage for a reunion and says she was recently treated like she “doesn’t exist” by MTV and her castmates.

Now, the 27-year-old Body By Mac owner is opening up about her future within the reality TV world and whether she intends to film for any other shows.

Mackenzie McKee talks filming for a new reality TV show

During an Instagram Stories Q&A ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Mackenzie fielded questions from her 1 million followers on the social media platform.

One of Mackenzie’s followers asked her, “[Will] you ever participate in a different reality show besides Teen Mom if the opportunity came about[?]”

Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

The mom of three explained that she would have to wait before she considers filming for another show: “When I can get out of the contract,” she wrote.

She added that her peace is important to her and that she’s leaving the fate of her future in God’s hands. “Nothing is worth robbing my peace,” she added. “Letting God guide me.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom OG star teases future plans

In her next slide, Mackenzie hinted at her future plans without giving much away. She included a pic of herself and her daughter Jaxie posing outside an ice cream parlor as she enjoyed an ice cream cone.

“What’s your next project[?]” asked another one of Mackenzie’s followers. She teased, “I’m cookin up a lot. 🥰🥰🥰 You’ll see.”

When she isn’t filming for Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie can likely be found soaking up the Florida rays. She relocated to The Sunshine State in 2020, leaving Oklahoma behind, to embark on a new life with her husband Josh McKee and their three kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs.

Mackenzie’s partnership with Justice Nutrition brought the former cheerleader to Florida, where she and Josh recently opened a tanning salon. After a short stint in a trailer park, while she and her family were without a home, Mackenzie and Josh have purchased a home in Florida, putting down more permanent roots in their new home state.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is scheduled to premiere in the near future.