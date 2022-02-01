Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee says she was at her ‘lowest’ point when she moved to Florida

Mackenzie McKee told her fans she was at her “lowest in life” when she moved to Florida. Pic credit: Life with Mackenzie/YouTube

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee revealed that she was at the “lowest” point in her life when she relocated from Oklahoma to Florida.

Last year, Mackenzie and her family made the leap and moved over 1,200 miles from Oklahoma to Florida to start their new lives.

Despite it being a rough time in her life, Mackenzie followed her heart and jumped on the opportunity to expand her fitness brand, Body by Mac.

Mackenzie recently answered some fan questions during an Instagram Stories Q&A and explained how she knew it was time to pack it up in Oklahoma and head to The Sunshine State.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee says she was at her ‘lowest’ when she moved to Florida

“How did you know it was time to move to Florida?” asked one of Mackenzie’s fans.

Mackenzie replied, “I never left my little home town my entire life. Never even moved homes. I wanted to see and learn more. I was also at my lowest in life.”

At the time of her move, Mackenzie’s father Brad underwent heart surgery, which initially delayed her move. Brad’s health scare came after Mackenzie lost her mom (and Brad’s wife) Angie Douthit to cancer.

On top of that, Mackenzie and her husband Josh McKee were going through a rough patch in their marriage and their kids suffered emotionally because of it, which resulted in behavioral changes, as Teen Mom OG viewers watched play out last season.

Mackenzie continued her answer to the fan’s question in another Instagram Story slide, explaining how the housing market affected her newfound home state of Florida.

Mackenzie McKee’s journey from Oklahoma to Florida

“However, I also had no clue how much controversy there was around this beautiful state,” Mackenzie added. “And within months of moving the housing market shot up, rent tripled, and everyone from up north would come flooding in. It’s insane and the florida natives are not too happy about it 😳.”

Last fall, Mackenzie explained to her fans why she, Josh, and their three kids were living in a trailer park in Florida. Because their lease was up on their previous home sooner than they realized, they were in a rush to find a place to live.

The trailer was a temporary rental as Mackenzie and Josh waited to move into their new home. These days, Mackenzie and Josh are planning on opening a tanning salon in their new state.

Despite leaving behind her father in Oklahoma and making such a huge life change, Mackenzie admitted that she already has love for the state of Florida.

Last summer, Mackenzie told her Twitter followers, “Florida has helped me heal, see more, thrive, and crawl out of a very dark scary place mentally. The sunny state has my heart.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.