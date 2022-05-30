Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee gets candid about taking medication for her mental health

Mackenzie got candid about her mental health. Pic credit: Life with Mackenzie/YouTube

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee has been through a lot in her life, and she doesn’t shy away from sharing her tribulations with her fans.

At 27 years old, Mackenzie has faced losing her mother to cancer in 2019, marital problems that included infidelity on both sides, uprooting her family from Oklahoma to Florida, and facing backlash from her Teen Mom OG castmates and being left out by MTV, to name a few.

Recently, Mackenzie opened up about using medication to help her navigate her mental health issues caused by the multiple stressors in her life.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee opens up about taking medication for mental health

Taking to Twitter recently, Mackenzie shared a message with her more than 364k followers, letting them know there is no shame in seeking help for mental health, no matter what the method.

“It is important to recognize when your mental health is at a level where you can no longer handle it on your own. There is nothing wrong with that,” Mackenzie tweeted before sharing that she might have stopped her medication too soon.

“Medication helped me through a scary year of grief. I got off when I felt it was time. And now I’ve realized I’m back to square one,” she added.

Mackenzie received a ton of support from her fans in the comments, who let her know that there is no shame in taking medication as part of her treatment for mental health.

Followers show support for Mackenzie amid mental health struggle

One encouraging comment from a follower read, “I always say theres no prize at the end of life for not using meds where required. Mental health is important. Take care of yourselves ladies. You deserve it.”

Another one of Mackenzie’s followers thanked her for being transparent about her struggles and mentioned another mom from the Teen Mom franchise who has been open about their battle with depression, Kail Lowry: “Absolutely. I’m glad you speak publicly about it as well as @KailLowry. I started therapy and medication and it’s been eye opening. Sending you love.”

“Yay I am so happy for you,” read another encouraging comment, while another of Mackenzie’s supporters expressed their gratitude for her being open about mental health issues.

“I’m so happy you bring this up,” their comment read. “So many people hiding thinking they will be judged. Mental health is just as important as physical health. You are a great example of both.”

Mackenzie’s tweet comes on the heels of another tweet in which she complained of a “rough go.” Mackenzie told her fans that dealing with her mother’s passing, her marital issues, and the squabbles between herself and her Teen Mom OG castmates have made it tough on her lately. Despite it all, Mackenzie continues to press forward, proving that she doesn’t let adversity stand in the way of achieving her dreams.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is slated to premiere in the near future.