Teen Mom OG: Maci Bookout poses in rare selfie with ‘literal twin’ son Bentley

Maci Bookout’s eldest son Bentley Edwards is looking all grown up these days and Teen Mom OG fans can’t get over how much the teenager resembles his mom.

Maci began sharing her story with MTV viewers in 2009 when she joined the cast of 16 & Pregnant before joining the spinoff series, Teen Mom OG later that year.

At the time, Maci was in a turbulent relationship with Bentley’s biological dad, Ryan Edwards. Maci and Ryan’s troubles in their relationship proved too much and they split in 2010.

Teen Mom OG viewers watched as Ryan struggled with drug addiction over the years, which played a big role in his absence in Bentley’s childhood, earning himself the reputation as a deadbeat dad.

However, 13-year-old Bentley has become a well-adjusted teenage boy, with the help of his stepdad, Taylor McKinney, Maci’s husband.

Maci took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of herself and Bentley that she captioned, “You’ll probably never know a human as special as this one. He’s truly one of a kind! #bennybaby #godblessedus.”

Maci Bookout poses for selfie with look-alike son Bentley Edwards

In the rare photo with her eldest child — Maci also shares daughter Jayde, 7, and son Maverick, 6, with Taylor — Maci and Bentley posed on a beach with white sand for the sunset snap.

Bentley gave a big smile to the camera next to his mom, who looked radiant and gave a close-mouthed smile to the lens. Bentley is nearly as tall as his mom these days, and Maci’s 4.3 million Instagram followers couldn’t get over how much the mother-son duo resemble each other.

Taking to the comments section, Maci’s fans left plenty of messages pointing out their resemblance.

Teen Mom OG fans think Bentley is Maci’s ‘literal twin’

“Literally her twin now!!!” penned one of Maci’s fans, with another echoing the sentiment, writing, “Maci’s literal twin.”

More comments flooded Maci’s post, noting how much her eldest child looks like her. Another wrote, “[Bentley] has always been the image of you. Just beautiful.”

“He’s definitely your twin and a beautiful picture,” read another comment.

“The [Lord] really said copy/paste with you two,” noted another follower, while yet another penned, “Omg!! He looks so much like you Maci, all grown up now hey!!”

Last fall, Maci noted that Ryan’s relationship with their son is hit-or-miss, at best. “He’s only seen him a couple of times this year,” Maci told Us Weekly in September 2021, adding, “To be quite honest, Ryan doesn’t show up to any baseball games or anything like that. It’s not shocking that he doesn’t see him that much.”

Now that Maci will be filming for the new spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, fans of the franchise will likely get to see even more of Bentley on the small screen.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.