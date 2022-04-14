Teen Mom OG: Inside Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis’ swanky engagement photoshoot

Cheyenne Floyd and her fiance Zach Davis held a fancy engagement photoshoot. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd and her fiance Zach Davis enjoyed a swanky engagement photoshoot in California.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Zach popped the question during Cheyenne’s baby shower last April with a dazzling cushion-cut sparkler and matching ring for Cheyenne’s daughter Ryder.

The couple is planning on tying the knot in September of this year. Ahead of their impending nuptials, Cheyenne and Zach headed to a fancy restaurant in Palm Springs, about three hours from their hometown of Los Angeles.

Teen Mom OG couple Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis’ engagement photos

In her Instagram Stories, Cheyenne shared video and pics from their night out. In the first slide, Cheyenne videoed herself and captioned it, “ENGAGEMENT PHOTOS ✅” At the end of the clip, Cheyenne panned the camera to show Zach sitting next to her, who sweetly told her, “You look beautiful.”

In the second slide, Cheyenne shared video footage of Zach, her sister R Kyle, her mom Margaret, and other guests as they dined at Eight 4 Nine Restaurant and Lounge, a popular hangout for A-list celebrities. A cameraman could be seen standing behind the tables, indicating that the event was being filmed, possibly for the next season of Teen Mom OG.

Cheyenne shared a fierce selfie in her third slide, showing off her gorgeous red lipstick, daughter Ryder’s namesake necklace, and another chain with her son Ace’s initials.

To infuse some humor into the affair, Cheyenne shared a selfie a day after the photoshoot. Taken from her bed, the selfie showed off Cheyenne in her head scarf with a serious expression as she held up a peace sign for the camera.

Screenshots from Cheyenne and Zach’s engagement photoshoot dinner. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

“I was so cute last night but woke up looking like somebody’s auntie,” Cheyenne captioned the pic.

Cheyenne and Zach’s wedding is sure to be a posh affair

Cheyenne is known for going all out when it comes to any type of event within her family, whether it’s a baby shower, birthday party, gender reveal party, or a launch party for one of her business ventures. So Teen Mom OG fans can bet on a lavish ceremony for their wedding day.

Although they’ve maintained that they aren’t yet married, some Teen Mom OG fans questioned whether they eloped. In a November 2021 Instagram post, Zach referred to Cheyenne as his wife. Then, he was captured sporting a gold ring on his left ring finger, further sparking rumors they had already wed. However, Cheyenne cleared the air and let their fans know their wedding is still scheduled for September 2022.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.