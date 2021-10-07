Teen Mom OG: Farrah Abraham’s mother Debra Danielsen says she’s ‘owed an apology’ amid feud

Farrah Abraham’s mother Debra says she’s “owed an apology” amid their feud. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen feels she is “owed an apology” amid the feud with her daughter.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Farrah and Debra are in the midst of a falling out, on which Debra blamed Farrah’s time on Teen Mom OG.

Farrah was one of the original cast members on Teen Mom OG until 2017, when she stepped away from filming the show to continue pursuing her career in adult entertainment.

After appearing on a podcast episode of Have a Seat with Chris Hansen and opening up about the distance between herself and Farrah, Debra claims she’s owed an apology.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham hasn’t spoken to mom Debra since May

Debra spoke with The Sun and revealed that she hadn’t spoken to Farrah in five months.

“We haven’t talked for quite some time. May was the last time I spoke to her,” Debra told the outlet, refusing to get into details and calling their feud a “private matter.”

Debra also revealed that she currently has “no relationship” with her granddaughter, Sophia, which saddens her.

“I am sad because Sophia is an amazing person and I love her so much. We had years together. I love her. I miss her,” Debra confided.

Debra feels she’s ‘owed an apology’ from daughter Farrah

Debra, whose mother Carmella filed a restraining order against her, added, “Sometimes you feel like you’re owed an apology. When you love people, like Christ loves us and forgives us, we need to do likewise.”

“Love each other, forgive each other and work together. That’s where I’m at. What mother would not want that,” Debra expressed.

Debra reflected on Farrah’s time on Teen Mom OG and said that she feels the show changed Farrah, and not for the better.

“When you’re on TV your world changes and things become different. It is what it is. It’s because you’re working in a different realm. Some of that goes to some people’s heads. They’re not as approachable or teachable as they used to be,” Debra said of Farrah’s seven-season run on Teen Mom OG.

Debra continued, “Going on TV did have an effect, it always does, it’s being human. I’m not saying anything bad about MTV or my daughter, but it changed her to feeling more entitled.”

“Even if you’re president you should always have respect and honor for other people,” Debra said.

