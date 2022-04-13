Teen Mom OG: Farrah Abraham says estranged mom Debra called CPS on her during trauma treatment

Farrah Abraham said that CPS was called on her during treatment. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom OG star, Farrah Abraham, has just recently returned from a month-long stint at a trauma treatment center.

Since her return, Farrah announced her plans of wanting to become a stand-up comedian and how that will also help her get over her fear of people and crowds.

She just recently, and shockingly according to Teen Mom fans, was able to get an interview on Howie Mandel’s podcast called Howie Mandel Does Stuff, and her daughter, Sophia, also joined her there.

What did Farrah Abraham reveal to Howie Mandel about her mother, Debra Danielsen on his podcast?

The hour-long podcast episode discussed many different topics, from her sexual assault to her rehab stay, to her future career plans (and there are multiple), and to her strained and absent relationship with her mother, Debra Danielsen.

Because Howie was not really tuned in to how Farrah interviews and her “Farrah Speak” as it’s called, The Ashley broke down Howie’s podcast interview with Farrah for everyone.

When asked about where her relationship currently stands with her mother, Debra, Farrah revealed they haven’t spoken for a year; in fact, she claimed that “her mom keeps calling Child Protective Services (CPS) on her.

Farrah quoted, “I actually don’t talk to my mom. Ironically, she called CPS on me while I was in the trauma center … I don’t know … mom and my stepdad cununder up some craziness. But for now, my mom is in my heart, always will be, but it’s not a good thing.”

She went on to say on the podcast that Debra also claimed Farrah attacked her last year while they were on a yacht for Farrah’s birthday. For the entire podcast episode with Howie and Farrah, click here.

What did Farrah’s mom Debra have to say when she was interviewed?

Moreover, Debra was interviewed by The Ashley as well not too long ago. She was asked to respond to the allegations that Farrah had been selling her own feces/poo online, as well as participating in “pee-and poo-themed adult videos online.”

While Farrah denied the claims, Debra couldn’t believe that Farrah would stoop so low and was also worried about the effect it would have on her granddaughter, Sophia.

Debra also stated that she didn’t think Farrah’s mind was right and her well-being and mental health were not good. Because of these things, yes, Debra was worried about Sophia and whether she was safe.

Although Farrah seems to get along well with her dad, Michael, it seems like there may not be reconciliation happening anytime soon between Farrah and Debra. But who knows, maybe after having gone to treatment, Farrah will eventually be able to work through that relationship, too.

Teen Mom OG is currently on a hiatus.