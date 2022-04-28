Teen Mom OG fans think Amber Portwood is channeling Marilyn Monroe in platinum blonde throwback pic

Amber Portwood’s fans think she looks like Marilyn Monroe with platinum blonde hair. Pic credit: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood shared a throwback photo of herself with platinum blonde hair, and her fans think she resembles Marilyn Monroe.

Amber has mostly sported long, brunette hair during her time on Teen Mom OG, but has also experimented with some other colors like purple and platinum blonde.

Amber Portwood shows off platinum blonde hair in throwback pic

Recently, she showed herself some love on Instagram and shared a throwback pic.

“Platinum blondes have more fun🤩,” Amber captioned her post. “No, I didn’t dye my hair, just loving on myself. What are your plans for today?”

Many of Amber’s 1.7 million followers took to the comments to share their plans for the day as she asked. Many more thought Amber looked great with blonde hair. And there were some of Amber’s fans who felt she channeled Marilyn Monroe during her platinum blonde hair days.

Teen Mom OG fans think Amber resembles Marilyn Monroe

“Got The Marilyn Monroe Look Going On 🔥,” commented one of Amber’s followers, to which she replied, “thank you ❤”

Another one of Amber’s followers echoed the sentiment, commenting, “Marilyn Monroe over here.” Amber replied with three red heart emojis.

“Beautiful 😍😍😍,” read another comment that continued, adding that Amber channeled the blonde bombshell: “Marilyn vibes for sure.”

Yet another one of Amber’s fans felt she resembled the 1950s sex symbol: “Amber are you Marilyn Monroes daughter?? , you look so much like her!! Your literally the spitting image of her! WOW!!”

Just last month, Amber told her fans she was considering going back to the purple hair color she once sported. It was for a reason other than fashion, though. Amber told her followers, “Thinking about bringing back the purple 💜 hair because it matches my book 📕 who’s read it yet?! What do you think??”

Amber released her tell-all book So, You’re Crazy Too? earlier this year, detailing the ups and downs she’s faced in her life. The book went into detail about Amber’s hidden pregnancies, abortion, and promiscuity, as well as her drug use and time behind bars.

Another topic that Amber tackled in her book was the infamous machete incident in 2019 involving her ex and baby daddy, Andrew Glennon. According to Amber’s co-author, Thea De Sousa, Amber never used a machete to attack Andrew.

“There was no machete. It was a flip flop on a door after he got home at 230 am w her two year old son,” De Sousa claimed.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.