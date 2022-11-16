Teen Mom OG fans support Mackenzie McKee, bash ex Josh amid split

Mackenzie’s fans showed their support for her following her split from Josh. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee and @joshmckee28/Instagram

Mackenzie McKee’s fans showed their support for the Teen Mom OG alum following her recent split from Josh McKee.

In July 2022, Mackenzie announced that she was leaving her husband of nine years.

The former spouses are currently involved in legal proceedings to finalize their divorce. They share three kids, Gannon, 11, Jaxie, 8, and Broncs, 6.

Now that they’ve finally gone their separate ways for good after years of a rocky relationship, Mackenzie has shifted her focus onto their kids, her career, and falling in love with herself.

Josh, on the other hand, seems to be enjoying the single life, as he was recently spotted with a new blonde, who Teen Mom OG viewers think is a Mackenzie lookalike.

Recently sharing a selfie to Instagram of herself and her three kids, Mackenzie received an abundance of support from her fans who feel that her focus is in the right place.

Teen Mom OG fans support Mackenzie McKee, bash her ex Josh McKee

Mackenzie posed with Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs for the IG carousel post, which she captioned, “My world ❤️ my focus ❤️ everything I do is for you three….”

The post received more than 14,000 Likes and hundreds more flocked to the comments section, where they showed their support for Mackenzie and threw some shade at Josh.

“You’ve always been all about your kids regardless if their father is in the picture or not and I respect that about you,” wrote one of Mackenzie’s followers, who complimented her mothering skills.

Another encouraged Mackenzie to keep caring for herself and her kids, noting that they’ll, “see who was really there when they’re older.”

Throwing some shade at Josh for posting photos of himself on his IG with his new love interest, Halie, another fan mocked Josh for posting photos of himself “being straddled in a bar.”

When another fan told Mackenzie that she doesn’t need a man in her life, Mackenzie agreed, replying, “nope ❤.”

Josh and his love interest Halie go public with their relationship

On November 6, four months after Mackenzie announced her and Josh’s split, Josh’s mystery woman went public with her and Josh’s relationship on her IG in a post she captioned, “Happy, finally ❤️.”

In the post, she and Josh posed for two photos taken inside a bar as they put their arms around each other and cozied up for a couple’s snap.

Josh went public with his new mystery woman on November 13 when he shared a post to his IG of himself and Halie in a bar as he seemingly kissed her midsection as she raised her hands above her head. Josh simply tagged Halie’s IG handle as his caption for the post.

