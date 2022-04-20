Teen Mom OG fans react to Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd’s daughter Ryder dropping the F-bomb

Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd’s daughter dropped an F bomb during a live video. Pic credit: @corywharton_ig/Instagram

Cory Wharton shared a live video of his and Cheyenne Floyd’s daughter Ryder, who dropped an F-bomb, garnering reactions from Teen Mom OG fans.

Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton found himself amid a “teaching moment” when his eldest daughter Ryder whispered a cuss word.

Taking to his Instagram Stories earlier this week, Cory appeared in the video with his youngest daughter, Mila, who he shares with Taylor Selfridge, along with 5-year-old Ryder.

5-year-old Ryder Wharton drops F-bomb during dad Cory Wharton’s live video

Before Cory, Taylor, and the kids headed to Disneyland, Cory shared a quick video, which he captioned, “On our way to Disney so @thatsryderk hit a freestyle.”

Ryder showed off her freestyle skills in the video, adorably sporting her Disney princess t-shirt and headband as she got into character for her impromptu rap session. Dad Cory and little sister Mila danced along in the background as Ryder took center stage.

At the end of the video, Ryder whispered the word “f**k” to the camera, sparking Cory to ask, “What did you say?!” before he quickly reached to turn off the camera and stop recording.

“She really ended whispering f*** smh,” Cory captioned the video. “Good teaching moment though. We had a good talk afterwards on why only adults can only say that word & we are good off to Disney.”

Teen Mom OG fans who watched the video, courtesy of Teen Mom Tea on Instagram, reacted to Ryder dropping an F-bomb in front of her dad.

Teen Mom OG fans react to Ryder’s F-bomb and Cory’s parenting

One fan complimented Cory’s quick parenting, “😂😂 Ryder trying to see how far she can push the line with dad lol 😂 he stopped her right away tho lol good job Cory.”

Another felt Ryder knew what she was saying, hence the whisper: “Lmfao I’m weak she knew exactly what she was doing.”

Pic credit: @teenmom.tea/Instagram

Another commenter echoed the sentiment: “She knew what she was doing, that’s why she whispered the word!!! I’m crying!!”

One comment pointed out that other parents have likely found themselves in similar situations. “Yall chill everybody kids say crazy stuff not even knowing what they saying.”

“I wanna know cheys reaction lol,” asked a curious commenter about Ryder’s mom.

Ryder, who just celebrated her fifth birthday, is quite the entertainer and obviously enjoys the spotlight, likely taking after her famous parents. Last fall, Ryder made her debut on the local news to promote her nail polish line and entertained viewers throughout her appearance.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.