Teen Mom OG fans question extra jewelry on Cheyenne Floyd’s fiance Zach Davis, sparking marriage rumors

Teen Mom Family Reunion fans became curious when they noticed Cheyenne Floyd’s fiance, Zach Davis, sporting some extra jewelry in the form of a gold ring on his left ring finger.

Cheyenne and Zach’s engagement played out for Teen Mom OG viewers last season.

Zach got down on one knee and proposed to Cheyenne during their baby shower for their son, Ace.

Cheyenne has hinted that she and Zach are planning to tie the knot in the fall of 2022, which would mean the couple is less than a year away from their nuptials.

Zach Davis’ extra jewelry sparks rumors he and Cheyenne Floyd already wed

However, some eagle-eyed Teen Mom OG fans think Cheyenne and Zach have already tied the knot after noticing some extra jewelry on Zach’s left ring finger.

Cheyenne recently shared some photos on Instagram of a day at the playground with her fiance Zach and their kids, Ryder and Ace.

In one of the pics, Zach is seen holding baby Ace and a gold band is visible on his left ring finger.

Some of Cheyenne’s fans noticed and pointed it out in the comments.

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd confirms she and Zach Davis are still engaged

“Are y’all married!?” asked one of Cheyenne’s 1.7 million followers.

The mom of two explained that she and Zach are not yet married, as their wedding is planned for this fall, and apparently, it’s just an engagement ring.

“@greeneyes_109 engaged!” Cheyenne responded. “Our wedding is in September ❤.”

Cheyenne and Zach have already sparked rumors that they’ve eloped. Last fall, Zach referred to Cheyenne as his wife in an Instagram post.

When his fans questioned him about calling Cheyenne his wife, Zach explained, “Haha nah just tired of the fiancée word.”

Cheyenne spoke about the “grand, big wedding” she and Zach have planned for this fall.

“I would say me doing anything small is like sacrilegious so I think people expect us to have a grand, big wedding and we’re going to deliver exactly that,” Cheyenne shared.

Some Teen Mom OG fans might find it interesting that Cheyenne and Zach are inviting Cheyenne’s first baby daddy, Cory Wharton, to their wedding.

Cheyenne explained why Cory, his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, and their daughter Mila would receive invites to her big day.

“We support each other and each other’s relationships and families and of course him and Taylor and Mila would be invited,” Cheyenne said. “Ryder is a flower girl and I know Cory is gonna want to see Ry all dressed up and stuff so of course they would be invited.”

