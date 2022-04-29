Teen Mom OG fans criticize Catelynn Baltierra’s latest Mother’s Day side hustle

Catelynn is offering Cameo videos for Mother’s Day but her critics aren’t feeling it. Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

Catelynn Baltierra is expanding her income-earning opportunities outside of Teen Mom OG, but her critics aren’t excited about her latest side hustle.

Catelynn has earned an income filming for 16 and Pregnant before joining the cast of Teen Mom OG. Adding to her resume, Catelynn recently became a certified semi-permanent makeup artist, offering eyebrow microblading to her Baltierra Beauty Bar customers.

Catelynn Baltierra plugs Cameo videos for Mother’s Day

The mom of four recently announced a new side hustle: pre-recorded, individualized Cameo videos for her fans.

On Thursday, Catelynn took to Instagram, where she shared her latest venture, which she captioned, “😜❤️😍 you can book me on @cameo now 🥰🥰”

The 30-year-old reality TV star included a selfie that read, “Go big for Mom. Surprise Mom with a Cameo video from me.”

However, Catelynn’s latest money-making venture didn’t exactly have all of her followers on board with the idea.

Teen Mom OG fans rip Catelynn’s Mother’s Day offer

“Hard pass,” wrote one of Catelynn’s followers, while another commented, “anything to make a buck.”

More negative remarks continued to accumulate in Catelynn’s comments section. “Anything for money,” read another while one of Catelynn’s critics penned, “literally why would anyone pay for this.”

Others echoed the sentiment and agreed, with one surmising, “because teen mom is just about over and they need moneys.”

Catelynn has been plugging Cameo on Instagram for months now and has received all five-star reviews on her Cameo profile.

Among the other moms within the Teen Mom franchise, Catelynn’s asking price is on the lower end, at $50 for private use and $450 for business use. For reference, Jenelle Evans from Teen Mom 2 charges $100 per Cameo video.

Catelynn’s former Teen Mom OG castmate, Farrah Abraham, charges $69 for personal use, while her mom, Debra Danielsen, charges $80 per personalized video.

Speaking of her relationship with Farrah, Catelynn recently opened up about them not crossing paths while taping Season 1 of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Catelynn said that Farrah would “[talk] crap about me or some of [my co-stars] or all of us in the tabloids” and doesn’t have any plans to reconcile with her former castmate.

“That door is kind of closed. Once you do something bad to me, I’ll give you one more chance, but after that, I realize it’s better to stick with my friends and the people who truly care about me,” Catelynn said of reconciling with Farrah.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.