Teen Mom OG fans compare Amber Portwood’s professional hair and makeup look to ‘wannabe 90s’ Glamour Shots

Amber Portwood showed off a professional makeup look but Teen Mom OG fans weren’t impressed.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the cast of Teen Mom OG recently wrapped filming for this season’s reunion special.

Most of the cast shared their reunion looks online. It’s always exciting for the moms to get into full hair and makeup by a professional glam squad.

Amber shared a pic of her professional makeup look to her Instagram Feed on Sunday, October 24. It’s unclear whether her hair and makeup were done for the reunion or for another occasion – but regardless, Teen Mom OG viewers weren’t impressed.

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood shares professional hair and makeup pic

“I love getting my hair and makeup done 🤗 It is like a massage to me lol💕🙌,” Amber told her 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

In the pic, Amber wore her hair down and parted on the side. She gave a serious expression to the camera as she showed off her soft makeup, with pink lipstick and false lashes for a more dramatic effect on her eyes.

A Teen Mom OG fan took to Reddit to create a thread called “This is not a look of love Amber” and they included Amber’s selfie from Instagram.

Teen Mom OG viewers compare Amber’s pic to ‘wannabe’ Glamour Shots

Other Teen Mom OG fans took to the comments on the thread and several of them compared Amber’s look to an outdated glamour shot.

“She looks like one of those 90s glamour shots from Olan Mills,” wrote one Redditor in the comments.

For those who might not be aware, Glamour Shots, a portrait studio chain found mostly in shopping malls, was all the rage in the 1990s. Customers got glammed up in professional shots, often with over-the-top, cheesy poses, backgrounds, props, and outfits.

“Bruh what in the wannabe glamour shots,” was another comment from a Teen Mom OG fan about Amber’s makeup and hair.

Another Redditor compared Amber’s look to a glamour shot but felt it looked even worse than that.

They commented, “Looks like those s****y glamour photography shoots that everyone got in 1991. And yet somehow Amber has made the photo quality worse than it was 30 years ago.”

Amber could be seen sporting a different look over the weekend in a video shared by her Teen Mom OG castmate, Maci Bookout.

In the video, Amber sat alongside her castmates Maci Bookout, Catelynn Baltierra, and Cheyenne Floyd. Mackenzie McKee, the fifth cast member, was not present for the video.

Amber somehow stayed out of the drama, but the feud between Cheyenne and Mackenzie was reignited during this season’s taping of the reunion, which also involved Maci Bookout.

Amber has been dealing with her own drama, between coming out as bisexual and her haters questioning it, as well as dealing with custody issues and her relationships with her children, Leah and James.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.