Teen Mom OG fans bash Gary Shirley for giving credit to Amber Portwood in recent pic

Teen Mom OG fans criticized Gary Shirley for praising Amber Portwood in a recent pic. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Gary Shirley came under fire for giving credit to his ex Amber Portwood in a recent pic with their daughter Leah.

Gary Shirley hasn’t been put in an easy position, raising his and Amber Portwood’s preteen daughter Leah.

Due to Amber’s history of drug abuse, domestic abuse, and time served in prison, Gary has primary custody of Leah with Amber getting visitations.

Gary’s wife, Kristina Shirley, has been a prominent motherly figure in Leah’s life since she was a preschooler as well.

Teen Mom OG star Gary Shirley credits Amber Portwood in post with daughter Leah

Recently, Gary shared some pics of himself and Leah on Instagram.

The 35-year-old reality TV star captioned the post, “One of my best friends in the entire world right here, she’s enjoying the day at home (E learning) I’d say she’s one lucky girl! Has 2 mom’s @realamberlportwood1__ & @kristina_shirley3 & 1 over protective papa!”

After seeing Gary’s post, Teen Mom OG fans took to Reddit where they sounded off about the fact that Gary included Amber in his post, many of them agreeing that Amber didn’t deserve the credit Gary gave her.

Teen Mom OG viewers bash Gary Shirley for giving credit to Amber Portwood

“I have no idea why he keeps trying to make Amber happen,” wrote one disgruntled Teen Mom OG viewer. “She’s a POS and he can respect Leah’s wishes of no contact without trashing Amber and still not kiss her a** via social media.”

They continued, “There was absolutely no reason to mention s**t about “her two mom’s and one papa”.. just say you’re enjoying a day with her and that be it.”

Another Teen Mom OG viewer echoed the previous sentiment and wrote, “Stop trying to make Amber happen, Gary!”

Other Redditors spoke out and shared similar views.

“Stop kissing ambers a**,” voiced another Redditor who disagreed with Gary’s decision. “Straight up, she hasn’t done a d**n thing for Leah and deserves zero credit.”

A couple more of Gary’s adversaries voiced similar opinions about Amber’s involvement and role in Leah’s life.

“She has one mom. Kristina,” commented a fan of Gary’s wife.

“One mom and one birth giver,” wrote another fan who supported Kristina and bashed Amber.

Despite Amber attacking Gary on national TV in front of their then-one-year-old daughter Leah and facing felony domestic violence charges, Gary has given Amber the benefit of the doubt and has been very patient.

In fact, Gary has been so patient that some Teen Mom OG fans think that Gary and Amber still have chemistry between them. Gary joined Amber on the new spinoff Teen Mom Family Reunion while Kristina stayed home with their daughters Leah and Emmy, sparking some curiosity about their relationship from viewers.

Last season during the Teen Mom OG reunion special, Kristina Shirley refused to sit and film with Amber because of her accusations about Gary “inappropriately” touching her and supposedly trying to hide it from Kristina.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.