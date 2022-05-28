Teen Mom OG couple Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis celebrate son Ace’s first birthday

Cheyenne and Zach’s son turned 1 this weekend. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis of Teen Mom OG celebrated their son Ace’s first birthday over the weekend.

It’s hard to believe that a whole year has passed since Cheyenne and Zach welcomed their baby boy.

Ace made his grand entrance on May 27, 2021, joining big sister Ryder Wharton, 5, whom Cheyenne shares with her ex Cory Wharton.

Ace, who has his very own Instagram account, was showered with lots of love and his parents were sure to share posts on their respective Instagram pages, celebrating their son, whose status has officially been upgraded from infant to toddler.

Zach Davis, Cheyenne Floyd enjoy their son Ace’s first birthday

Zach first took to Instagram, where he shared two shots from a recent professional photography session to commemorate Ace’s first trip around the sun.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BIRTHDAY ACE!” began the sweet caption accompanying his post. “I’m such a proud father, this is the beginning of a unforgettable journey that will lead you to an even more amazing future. If I look back at everything I’ve done your easily the best thing I/we have ever created.”

He continued, “This joy is something that cannot be measured, only felt through our bond. Daddy loves you, Ryder loves you and mommy loves you. First year down baby let’s go!!!!”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

For her part, Cheyenne didn’t get as mushy in her post’s caption and instead kept it simple, writing, “All praise to the most High 🙏🏽 my baby is one today!” Cheyenne also included photos from Ace’s first birthday photoshoot, showing the adorable toddler helping himself to some cake placed before him.

Ace received lots of love in Cheyenne’s comments section, especially from her fellow Teen Mom franchise cast members and the franchise itself.

Cast members from Teen Mom franchise shower Ace with love for his first birthday

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 wrote, “Happy birthday ace.” Teen Mom’s official Instagram account commented twice, the first one reading, “THATS OUR NEPHEW,” followed by, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ACE.”

Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Teen Mom: 16 and Pregnant star Kayla Sessler’s comment read, “Awww happy birthday,” while Cheyenne’s Teen Mom Family Reunion castmate (and BFF to Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline,) Chau, wrote, “Awww the sweet babyyyyy.”

Anyone who follows Cheyenne knows that she goes big for every special occasion, and Ace’s first birthday was no exception. Cheyenne also took to her YouTube channel, Our CRAZ Fam, where she shared footage of Ace’s first birthday photoshoot. Big sis Ryder was on board for photoshoot day, keeping Ace company in between shots.

Next up for Ace’s parents, Cheyenne and Zach, is their nuptials in just a few months, with a September 2022 wedding planned.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is slated to premiere in the near future.