Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd to host cooking show with dad Kyle Floyd

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd is expanding her portfolio with a new cooking show on YouTube featuring her dad, Kyle Floyd.

Cheyenne joined the cast of Teen Mom OG in 2018, during Season 8. Aside from filming for Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne also co-hosts a podcast, Think Loud Crew, is the creator and CEO of Rage Regardless Ry, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to “empowering families affected by metabolic conditions,” and is a prominent figure in her daughter Ryder’s Nails by Ryder K business.

Cheyenne Floyd announces cooking show with dad Kyle Floyd

Now, Cheyenne can add cooking show co-host to her resume, as she’s announced her new “passion project,” Unfiltered Kitchen.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Cheyenne made the announcement in a post that included two photos of herself and her dad posing in the kitchen.

“I am so excited to tell you about my newest project with one of my favorite people.. my dad!” Cheyenne captioned her post. “We have been working on our new YouTube channel Unfiltered Kitchen for a few months and we are finally ready to share.”

Cheyenne described the idea behind her new show: “Unfiltered Kitchen is our passion project that focuses on the things we love… good food, cocktails, and conversations! Each week we will make a new dish and cocktail then sit down and have a candid and unfiltered conversation.”

“We will bring on guests and learn how to make their [specialty] dishes or favorite cocktail too,” Cheyenne continued. “It has been so empowering to learn new things and have conversations with my dad.”

Cheyenne didn’t claim herself or her father to be professionals in the kitchen, but she promised a good time: “We are no chefs or mixologists but we like to believe we are just as good in the kitchen/bar!”

Cheyenne’s followers flocked to the comments section where they expressed their excitement for Cheyenne’s new show with her dad.

Teen Mom OG fans show support for Cheyenne’s cooking show

“Your dad is out of control. Like, completely! 😂😂😂 Congratulations 🎉🍾” wrote one of Cheyenne’s followers. Teen Mom fans may remember when Kyle made a cameo alongside Cheyenne for Girls’ Night In, where his hilarious commentary stole the show.

Another Teen Mom OG viewer commented on Kyle’s entertaining presence in their comment which read, “Can’t wait papa Floyd is always a good vibe 😎”

Plenty more of Cheyenne’s followers showed their support for her latest business endeavor, with her post garnering more than 21,000 Likes and over 160 comments.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.