Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd shares downside of filming the show after lots of backlash this season

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd is defending herself against the backlash she’s been receiving this season and she’s doing it on her podcast.

Cheyenne recently gave birth to her second child, Ace, but her pregnancy journey is just now playing out on the MTV show. While some people have copped Cheyenne’s behavior to pregnancy hormones, some have called her rude and spoilt.

However, the mom-of-two has not been blind to the negative feedback, and during an episode of her Think Loud Crew podcast, she opened up about the downside of filming.

Cheyenne Floyd not happy with editing

The Teen Mom OG star and her fellow podcast hosts — her sister R KyleLynn Floyd, and friend Shanan Cablayan — had a Q &A during their latest episode and things got personal.

Cheyenne got several Teen Mom questions from viewers and the topic of the show’s “editing” this season came up several times.

“Bro y’all be tripping more than I’m tripping. The editing is atrocious,” said Cheyenne. “I feel like this is my first season where I’m really like ‘wow’ like the editing is just like ‘wow,’ but I’m also like I was really pregnant while I filmed and very hormonal.”

Cheyenne also noted that she had a lot of things going on while pregnant which added to her stress and that’s why we saw her lashing out on the show. Viewers were not impressed with her treatment of fiance Zack Davis and baby daddy Cory Wharton in some of the episodes and she’s been getting a lot of backlash as a result.

However, the reality TV personality noted, “I launched a business at the end of my pregnancy…and then I was still filming Teen Mom five days a week, all day long…I hate it! “

Cheyenne Floyd talks downside of filming

The Teen Mom OG star continued to discuss the show and shared the downside to filming and clarified her previous comment.

“No, no I don’t hate Teen Mom, I hate that people watch five-second clips out of shooting for what like six months and then you get judged off of like your five seconds,” shared Cheyenne.

She continued, “And of course, they’re gonna put like your most juiciest four minutes that they got, that whole time that they filmed you they’re gonna put like whenever you popped off, whenever you cried, whenever you s**t your bed, they’re putting your worst s**t out there because that’s like the best s**t.”

“No one wants to see us just happy all the time apparently,” she added.

