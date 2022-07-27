Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd gets ’emotional’ after enjoying her bachelorette weekend

Cheyenne was full of emotions while showing her gratitude for the “village” who planned her bachelorette weekend. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd showered her friends and family with gratitude as she emotionally thanked them for planning her bachelorette weekend.

Cheyenne was feeling a full range of emotions as she thanked her “village” of people for putting together a memorable weekend with her girls before tying the knot with Zach Davis later this year.

As Teen Mom OG viewers got to witness, Zach proposed to Cheyenne during her baby shower while she was still pregnant with their now-1-year-old son, Ace. They’re due to tie the knot in September, but before then, Cheyenne enjoyed some time with her closest friends and family as they partied it up in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Cheyenne shared a carousel post including plenty of photographic evidence of the fun that was had. She captioned the post, “The amount of detail & attention that was put into creating this bachelorette weekend for me is unreal!”

“Thank you to my village for rallying around me this trip and making this happen. I am so appreciative, emotional, & overwhelmed with all that has done for me. Thank you @rkylelynn, @zayxclusive @remychantel09 & @bachtobasic for your hard work! 💖✨,” Cheyenne concluded her caption, adding the hashtag #VegasBeforeDavis.

Cheyenne posed in the first slide next to her mom Margaret and the rest of the guests, who all wore different shades of blue for the fun-filled weekend.

Inside Teen Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd’s lavish bachelorette weekend

Donning a bridal veil and matching sunglasses, Cheyenne posed for a solo shot outdoors, glowing in her black shorts romper. Another slide right showed Cheyenne’s entourage — 21 guests in addition to Cheyenne — ready to board their gigantic party bus, this time most of them sporting different shades of pink.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Another pic captured Cheyenne in her veil, this time paired with a little black dress and a “Bride-to-Be” sash worn across her chest. The ladies opted for a cohesive look, combining black and snake print designs for their coordinated outfits.

Sharing a look inside the hotel room for the weekend, Cheyenne’s Bachelorette Weekend itinerary showed the event was a lengthy one, running from July 22 – July 25. On Friday, Cheyenne and the rest of the ladies checked into The Cosmopolitan, where they shared a welcome toast before enjoying cocktails at the bar. Then dinner at Tao before heading out to party.

On Saturday, Cheyenne’s guests were treated to breakfast delivery before a pink limo on The Strip, lunch at Mrs. Coco, followed by a pool party, dinner, and another night at the clubs. Sunday involved brunch and leisurely exploring Las Vegas before heading “back to reality” on Monday.

Cheyenne’s recent health scare

Cheyenne’s weekend of fun comes on the heels of a recent health scare.

Cheyenne didn’t divulge any details other than sharing she recently underwent surgery, which will be covered as part of her storyline on the upcoming spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Luckily Cheyenne healed just in time to enjoy a weekend bachelorette getaway with her girls.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.