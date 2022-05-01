Teen Mom OG: Andrew Glennon says he can ‘relate’ to Johnny Depp as a victim of domestic violence

Amber Portwood’s ex and baby daddy claims he can “relate to” being a victim of domestic violence like Johnny Depp. Pic credit: @andrew.glennon and @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Andrew Glennon claims he can relate to Johnny Depp when it comes to being a victim of domestic violence.

Actor Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife actress Amber Heard is currently taking over headlines as details have emerged from their tumultuous two-year marriage.

Recently, Depp’s attorneys revealed audio footage of Amber claiming, “Tell the world Johnny, tell the world, I, Johnny Depp, a white man, I’m a victim of domestic violence and see who believes you, see how many people take your side.”

Teen Mom OG alum Andrew Glennon ‘can relate’ to Johnny Depp

After hearing Heard’s audio recording, Andrew, Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s ex, says he can relate to Depp when it comes to being the victim of domestic violence at the hands of his former significant other who shares the same first name as Heard.

Details from Depp and Heard’s trial were shared in an Instagram post by @thingsyouveneverknown, who quoted Heard in the post.

“A FINAL WHISTLE,” the post was captioned. “To close the trial with a golden pin, Johnny Depp’s lawyers showed an audio where Amber Heard tells Depp that no one will believe him because he is a man.”

Following the quote of Heard’s audio recording, the caption continued, “These were the words of Amber Heard. The lawyers then asked Johnny; and what did you say about it? He said yes I am.”

In the comments section, Andrew simply wrote, “I can relate.”

Andrew Glennon and Amber Portwood’s violent past and custody battle

Andrew is seemingly speaking of the domestic violence he endured at the hands of his 4-year-old son James’ mother, Amber Portwood. In July 2019, Amber was arrested for wielding a machete in an attack against Andrew while he allegedly held their son, James.

Audio footage released seemingly confirmed that Amber was hacking away at the door with the weapon while Andrew and James sought safety in a locked room.

Last December, Andrew disclosed that he went through some “dark stuff” during his tumultuous relationship with Amber. “I’ve been through a lot, I’ve been through some real dark stuff, you guys don’t even know the half of it because you haven’t been shown it and that’s okay,” Andrew disclosed.

In addition to the machete incident, Andrew claimed that Amber punched him in the face while they were driving her daughter Leah to school: “Gary saw blood, his daughter saw blood and her whole school saw blood. It’s all there, it’s all happened, it’s all real.”

“What do you think my nose surgery was about?” Andrew continued to tell his followers on social media. “Consider that, think about that!”

Andrew and Amber are currently battling it out in court for custody of James. Andrew was awarded full custody of James after the machete incident and has pushed for more parental rights in recent months.

Earlier this month, Andrew proposed relocating James from Indiana to Malibu, California, and limiting Amber’s visitation time with her son.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.