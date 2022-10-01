Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee sparks relationship rumors as she’s spotted with new mystery man

Mackenzie sparked rumors that she’s with a new man following her split from Josh McKee. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee has sparked rumors that she’s found a new man following her recent split from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Josh McKee.

Mackenzie had been tossing around hints that her marriage to Josh was through before finally confirming the news in July 2022.

The former MTV star refused to give any details about what led to their split, but wished him “nothing but peace and happiness for him and his future.”

Now, it looks as though Mackenzie might have a new man in her life after recent videos surfaced.

A man on TikTok by the name of Dimitri (@spiceboi69) recently shared several videos that included Mackenzie and seemed to imply they were getting close.

In one such video, shared last week, Dimitri called Mackenzie his “braid girl” as he lifted and dipped her during a dance routine. Just a couple of days ago, Dimitri shared a video that he captioned, “Attempting to get @mackenziemckee1 to join my TikTok😒,” once again drawing attention to the 27-year-old mom of three.

Does Mackenzie McKee have a new man in her life?

On Friday, September 30, Dimitri shared another TikTok, this time from inside Mackenzie’s Florida home. As Mackenzie washed dishes at the kitchen sink, Dimitri danced before she turned around, noticed he was recording, and leaned into him with a smile, gently swaying her hips against him as she began to dance.

Dimitri’s followers took to the TikTok’s comments section where they assumed that he and Mackenzie were an item.

One commenter wrote that they knew it was Mackenzie in the video although she didn’t show her face until the end and said, “be good to her she deserves it!!!!”

Pic credit: @spiceboi69/TikTok

“Well dang. she sure upgraded!!!🔥🔥🔥,” wrote another commenter while another one of Dimitri’s followers told Mackenzie via their comment that they’ve “never” seen her happier.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee sets the record straight, says she’s still single

However, following the comments and accusations, Mackenzie took to her Twitter, where she seemingly set the record straight. According to the Body by Mac founder, she is still single and Dimitri simply has a crush on her.

Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie told her 366K Twitter followers, “When the guy who likes you post a 10 second clip on the Tok that went viral and now he’s tiktok famous and everyone thinks your a couple when you are indeed SINGLE! #justfriends.”

In August 2021, Mackenzie told her fans and critics that since becoming single, she was enjoying her newfound freedom despite what naysayers assumed about her.

“I’m good and free,” Mackenzie tweeted. “Never been better in fact.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.