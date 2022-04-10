Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards defends fashion choice after critics slam her look

After critics slammed her latest fashion choice, Mackenzie Edwards defended herself. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards found herself on the defensive when her critics weren’t feeling her latest fashion choice.

Mackenzie and her husband Ryan Edwards are best-known from their time on Teen Mom OG until their firing last spring.

Since no longer being affiliated with MTV, Mackenzie has kept her fans in the loop with her personal life which lately includes her fitness journey and showing off her recently changed appearance.

Most Teen Mom OG viewers remember Mackenzie as a blonde, but the 25-year-old mom of three is rocking a dark brunette color, extensions, and a new fit physique after putting in the work at the gym.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards debuts questionable fashion statement

In a recent Instagram post over the weekend, Mackenzie came under fire for what many of her followers felt was a bad fashion choice.

Posting from downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, Mackenzie posed for two slides in her carousel post, standing in front a yellow backdrop as she showed off her outfit.

Mackenzie opted for a black, sleeveless top paired with off-white jeans, a chunky suede wedge heel, and a patterned, pentagon-shaped wicker purse. However, her headwrap is what drew the most attention.

Mackenzie wore a pink, floral turban over her long, black hair to top off her ensemble, but her critics weren’t loving it.

Mackenzie’s critics bash her fashion statement

Many of the comments Mackenzie received pointed out that her outfit was cute, minus the turban.

“What the….not the hair wrap 😂,” wrote one critic.

Another bluntly told Mackenzie, “Yes very cute but not the turban.”

“Who told you that looked good,” asked another one of Mackenzie’s followers.

Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Continuing to point out they weren’t crazy about Mackenzie’s choice of hair covering, her critics’ comments piled up quickly.

Another told her, “That turban is not a good look 🥴,” while another penned, “😍 Cute look! Minus the thing on your head.”

“The outfit is awesome, the turban, not so much. But you look amazing!” read one back-handed compliment.

Mackenzie defends her fashion choice

The caption for her post was edited, likely after Mackenzie noticed some of the negative comments she was receiving. “Hello Spring 🌼,” Mackenzie began her caption.

She continued her caption and defended her fashion choice, “edit: People have a lot to say about things that are different than the ‘norm.’ There’s so much time wasted trying to fit in or trying to be the same.”

“It’s ok to step out of the box and try something new!” Mackenzie told her fans and critics. “Sometimes people love it and sometimes they hate it. But I think it’s really cool to be different! Be your own self, own your own style!”

Mackenzie learned quickly that being in the public eye means unwarranted scrutiny from trolls online. However, she’s been upfront with her followers and has taken the criticism in stride.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.