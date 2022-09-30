Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham talks 13-year-old daughter Sophia getting tattoos

Farrah opened up on her feelings toward Sophia getting tattoos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham shared her thoughts on her 13-year-old daughter Sophia Abraham getting tattoos.

Farrah is arguably one of the most controversial cast members from the Teen Mom franchise.

The 31-year-old former reality TV star first gained recognition as a pregnant teenager on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 when she gave birth to her daughter, Sophia.

Farrah later moved to Teen Mom OG, where she shared her personal life with viewers until 2017, when she left MTV to pursue a career in the adult entertainment industry.

These days, Sophia is a teenager, and Farrah is learning that she has a lot of tough decisions to make as a mom.

Recently, Farrah spoke with In Touch Weekly about the possibility of Sophia getting some ink after her daughter had posed the question to her.

Farrah Abraham dishes on daughter Sophia getting tattoos and more piercings

“Sophia has been asking about tattoos,” Farrah shared, noting that although she’s “not really about” tattoos and doesn’t have any of her own, she’s not against them… unless it comes to her daughter.

“I’m not open to tattoos. She’s been trying to get more piercings,” Farrah continued, adding that it’s “not likely” even though Sophia has been trying to get her mom to visit tattoo parlors.

Earlier this year, Farrah came under fire for allowing Sophia to get her septum pierced for her 13th birthday. However, Farrah defended her decision, telling her critics that she did everything legally and professionally, despite being against the piercing.

Teen Mom OG alum’s parenting criticisms

Farrah has the added responsibility of making decisions alone, as Sophia’s father isn’t in the picture. Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, tragically lost his life in a car accident while Farrah was still pregnant, leaving Farrah heartbroken and alone, raising Sophia as a teen mother.

Farrah has received some harsh criticism for her parenting decisions in recent months. Last fall, critics accused Farrah of “exploiting” Sophia when she let the then 12-year-old twerk alongside her in a video.

Critics came out again in full force when Farrah allowed Sophia to get teeth gems and again for allowing Sophia to wear heavy makeup and adult attire for their Christmas cards last year.

Not only has Farrah been slammed for her parenting decisions, but also for her own actions — the former MTV star was arrested in January 2022 and charged with battery after allegedly slapping a security guard. One month after her arrest, Farrah checked herself into a trauma treatment center.

You can watch Farrah’s interview with In Touch Weekly here.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.