Teen Mom: Jenelle Evans under fire for letting son Jace wear t-shirt advertising marijuana

Jenelle Evans’ teenage son, Jace, wore a t-shirt that had her critics’ tongues wagging.

The Teen Mom star recently shared a post online commemorating her firstborn son‘s 15th birthday.

She uploaded a photo and a video to Instagram, sharing how Jace chose to celebrate his special day.

In the first photo, Jace posed alongside Jenelle for a mother-son snap in the kitchen.

Jenelle held Jace’s birthday cake, and the duo smiled for the photo.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The second slide featured a video of Jace enjoying a ride on a four-wheeler with his friends.

“What is 15? Being 15 is riding 4 wheelers, building tents, ordering pizza with friends. Thats how @jace_vahn wanted his birthday!” Jenelle began her post’s caption.

“How did those years go by so quick? 🥹❤️🎉🎂 I’m the short one now! #HappyBirthday,” she concluded.

Many of Jenelle’s fans and followers wished Jace a happy birthday in the comments section.

But her critics focused on something else entirely: Jace’s t-shirt.

Jenelle Evans put on blast for allowing 15-year-old Jace to endorse a cannabis company

That’s because Jace’s shirt featured the Cookies logo, a cannabis company that sells marijuana products.

Jenelle’s critics had an issue with Jace’s wardrobe choice, most notably due to his young age.

In the comments section, Jenelle’s naysayers sounded off, calling her out for allowing her minor son to endorse weed, and some even accused Jace of looking high in the photo.

One such commenter accused Jenelle of giving weed to Jace to smoke.

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

“Lmao and she wonders why ppl think he’s always hiiiigh,” they wrote. “Tbh Jenelle prob gives him w33d or at the very least lets him smoke it at her house idk why she lies lmao 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

@kay1amartinez joked that Jace had been “smoking the reefa w/ keefa,” referencing Jenelle’s marijuana-loving ex, Kieffer Delp.

Another commenter mocked the infamous remark Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, made during an episode of Teen Mom 2 and insinuated that Jenelle and Jace looked like they were smoking weed.

Their comment read, “You’re both high!! HIGH HIGH HIGH Barbs voice 😏”

“Cookies shirt at 15?” asked another of Jenelle’s followers, seemingly shocked that she’d allow her teenage son to wear such a t-shirt.

“Yeah, see his eyes that babies high,” deduced another critic.

Despite Jenelle’s criticism, some of her fans and followers didn’t see an issue with Jace’s shirt or even if Jenelle allowed him to smoke weed.

Jenelle’s fans come to her defense, and the Teen Mom star responds to questions about Jace being high

“Who cares about his shirt as long as he’s not smokin the reefa with kieffa,” joked one Instagram user.

Another commenter noted that weed is legal “pretty much everywhere” and that it’s “naturally grown” and didn’t see a problem with Jace promoting it.

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

“Who tf wasn’t smoking weed at 15???” added @nicolekenneda86. “Happy Birthday.”

When asked whether Jace was high in the photo, Jenelle danced around the question, replying, “It’s just a shirt.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.