Teen Mom: Jaylan Mobley gifts Leah Messer’s daughters ‘forever promise’ rings

Leah’s fiance Jaylan bought her daughters “forever” rings after proposing to their mom. Pic credit: MTV

Things continue to get more serious between Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer and her fiance, Jaylan Mobley.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the couple is engaged after Jaylan proposed to Leah during a trip to Costa Rica and she accepted.

Critics felt that Leah and Jaylan were moving too quickly in their relationship, but the Teen Mom 2 alum looks happy as ever as she prepares to walk down the aisle with her fiance.

Always one to pay attention to every detail, Jaylan took his promise of forever one step further when he gifted Leah’s three daughters — 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and 9-year-old Addie — with “forever promise” rings.

Leah shared the sweet gesture on Instagram in a carousel post she captioned, “When I dreamed of this moment, this is exactly what I imagined it to be.”

“A slow steady unconditional love, not just for me, but also for my three daughters that I cherish most in life,” she continued. “Thank you for everything you do for us. @jaylan_mobley We love you to the ends of the earth. It’s just US 4L♾💒🍾🥂.”

Jaylan Mobley buys ‘forever promise’ rings for Leah Messer’s three daughters

The first pic showed Jaylan standing behind Leah and her girls, holding up a diamond ring garland as the ladies sipped from champagne glasses (obviously non-alcoholic for Leah’s daughters).

The next three slides depicted Leah’s girls individually being gifted their rings from Jaylan as he got down on one knee to present them to the girls.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Another pic showed that Jaylan took the gesture one step further with a cake that read, “My forever promises,” which was surrounded by candles and three open ring boxes.

Leah joined her daughters in another slide as all four of them held their rings near each other’s for a sweet group snap. Each of the ladies posed alongside Jaylan for the last photo, each of them holding out their ring fingers to showcase their new bling.

Leah’s post garnered over 200,000 likes and thousands of comments. Some of the cast from the Teen Mom franchise showed up in the comments to praise Jaylan’s efforts and congratulate the cute couple.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cast react to Jaylan’s gesture

Jaylan was one of the first to comment, writing to his fiancee, “My Forever Promises.”

Teen Mom OG alum and Leah’s castmate for the upcoming spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Catelynn Baltierra, wrote, “Congratulations 😩😩😩”

Dr. Bryant, who Teen Mom viewers will remember from the first season of Family Reunion, also stopped by to comment and commended Jaylan for his sweet gesture: “You did that champ!!! 💪🏾💪🏾❤️❤️ Proud of you.”

Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Leah and Jaylan have been subject to pregnancy rumors for months, but the Teen Mom 2 alum repeatedly shut them down. However, that doesn’t mean that she isn’t open to expanding her family with Jaylan.

In a recent interview, Leah admitted to her initial hesitation: “You know what? At the beginning of our relationship, I was like, ‘Whoa, like put the brakes on it,’ but I am more open to the next step than I ever have been.”

Hopefully, Teen Mom viewers will get to watch some of Leah and Jaylan’s proposal play out during the inaugural season of The Next Chapter, premiering next month.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.