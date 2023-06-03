Teen Mom feud reignited: Briana DeJesus says Kailyn Lowry is ‘clearly still sour’

It’s the feud that won’t end — Teen Mom 2 alums Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry are back at it again.

Teen Mom fans know that Briana and Kailyn do not get along.

Following Kailyn’s divorce from Javi Marroquin in 2017, Javi began dating Briana, which has never sat well with Kailyn.

Things came to a head in 2021 when Kailyn sued Briana for defamation of character. Ultimately, a judge ruled in Briana’s favor, dismissing the case, resulting in Kailyn paying Briana’s court costs and spending over $200,000 out of pocket when all was said and done.

Kailyn also alleged that Briana was intimate with another one of her exes, Chris Lopez, which she repeatedly denied.

Now, Briana is accusing Kailyn of bringing their feud back to life.

Kailyn Lowry denies mailing a shirt to Chris Lopez mocking Briana DeJesus

It started on May 31 when Briana took to Twitter to accuse Kailyn of sending Chris a t-shirt for Father’s Day that read, “I love briana.”

Briana and Kailyn are at it again. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Kailyn caught wind of Briana’s tweet and denied the accusation, tweeting back, “Briana, don’t do this. That s**t is not from me.”

Following the Twitter exchange, Briana made a statement to Celebuzz regarding her ongoing feud with her longtime nemesis, Kailyn.

“After last year when I WON the lawsuit Kail ridiculously brought against me, I thought I would finally once and for all be done with her drama,” Briana told the outlet. “But alas, no, here we are again.”

Briana noted that photos of a t-shirt with her Instagram handle have circulated on social media, and she alleged that Kailyn was behind it. A photo of the t-shirt can be seen in the Instagram post below.

Briana takes aim at her former Teen Mom 2 co-star: ‘Aren’t you sick of talking about me?’

In her statement, Briana took aim at Kailyn, asking, “Kail, I gotta ask- aren’t you sick of talking about me? Or do I occupy that much rent-free space in your head? Is me dating Javi SO MANY YEARS AGO still worth all this mess?”

The 29-year-old mom of two continued, accusing Kailyn of being “clearly still hurt, still sour” and said that her former co-star “still needs to discuss her to some degree.”

Briana continued, begging Kailyn to stop talking about her, and claimed that she wants nothing to do with Javi or Chris.

Seemingly taking one last shot at Kailyn amid rumors that she secretly welcomed a fifth child and is reportedly expecting twins with Elijah Scott, Briana concluded her statement, “Peace, love, and happiness, and god bless any and all of your future babies.”

Kailyn explains what happened with the t-shirt on an episode of her podcast

In the audio shared in the Instagram post below, Kailyn addressed the drama on her podcast and admitted that she “prematurely” commented that she didn’t know where the shirt was from.

According to Kailyn’s version of events, her friend jarred her memory when she pointed out that her pajama pants were in the photo with the t-shirt.

Kailyn then claimed she remembered that her friend printed the t-shirt but that she never went through with sending it to Chris.

Will Briana’s statement finally put an end to her and Kailyn’s years-long feud? Judging by their history, it’s safe to say that we haven’t heard the last from either of them.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.