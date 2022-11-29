Teen Mom fans gush over how amazing Jade Cline and Sean Austin look

Jade and Sean’s fans are happy to see them doing so well and looking so good. Pic credit: @jadecline_ and @sean.luc.austin/Instagram

Jade Cline and Sean Austin look healthier and happier than ever, and Teen Mom fans love seeing their growth.

After first appearing on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Jade joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2019, replacing Jenelle Evans.

Since then, Jade has appeared in several spinoffs, including Family Reunion, Girls’ Night In, and The Next Chapter.

Jade and Sean’s relationship has been a bit of a rollercoaster, as Teen Mom viewers have watched over the years. Addiction and family quarrels broke them up several times, but now the couple is doing better than ever.

They proved that in a recent post on Instagram, where Jade shared a sweet selfie of herself and Sean.

For the outdoor snap, Sean and Jade tilted their heads close to each other, both smiling for the camera. Sean looked dapper in a black, ribbed mock-neck paired with a black blazer. He sported a full beard, and his hair was perfectly coifed, likely compliments of his hairstylist wife, Jade.

For her part, Jade was absolutely glowing as she smiled for the photo, clad in a low-cut black top and accessorizing with a gold chain necklace and a purse with a matching strap. As always, her makeup was on point, and her long, blonde hair looked beautiful, worn down in loose, beachy waves.

Teen Mom fans love seeing Jade Cline and Sean Austin’s ‘couple glow up’

“I just keep falling more in love 🥰,” read the caption on Jade’s post, which received more than 27,000 Likes.

Jade’s hundreds of thousands of IG followers took to the comments, where they gushed over how happy and healthy she and Sean looked in the selfie.

One of Jade’s fellow reality TV stars, Ashley Martson of 90 Day Fiance fame, was one of the first to point out how “amazing” Jade and Sean look.

“Wow !!! You guys look so good,” read another comment from a doting fan.

Calling the couple “too cute,” another fan commented how glad they are that Sean and Jade have worked through their issues and are still happily together.

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

“You both look so incredibly happy and so damn sexy,” another one of Jade’s followers wrote, while one called Jade and Sean “Couple Glow up goals.”

Jade showed her gratitude to her fans, telling them, “Thanks you guys 🥹 y’all are so sweet 🖤🖤🖤🖤.”

Jade and Sean are happier than ever

Sean recently celebrated a year of sobriety, and since he attended rehab, he and Jade’s relationship has improved tremendously.

This season on The Next Chapter, Teen Mom viewers watched Sean propose to Jade in front of her friends and family. The couple, who shares a 4-year-old daughter Kloie Kenna, is planning an October 2023 wedding.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.