Teen Mom fans gush over ‘best dad ever’ Tyler Balitierra as he sends daughter Nova off for first day of school

Tyler's fans deemed him the "best dad ever" for helping his daughter Nova get ready for her first day of school.

Teen Mom fans deemed Tyler Baltierra the “best dad ever” for his efforts as he helped his daughter Nova get ready for her first day of school.

Tyler and his wife, Catelynn Baltierra, have been sharing their storyline with Teen Mom viewers since 2009, when they debuted on 16 and Pregnant before moving to Teen Mom OG.

The couple is the only one within the franchise to have withstood their relationship after having met in middle school as teenagers. Their story was arguably the most touching, as they placed their firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption shortly after her birth.

They’ve since married and welcomed three more beautiful daughters: Novalee Reign (Nova), 7, Vaeda Luma, 3, and Rya Rose, 1.

Tyler recently took to Instagram to share that Nova headed off for her first day of school as a second grader. In his post, he shared a photo of Nova’s adorably fashionable outfit for the day, which she chose herself.

Nova looked like a mini Olivia Newton-John with her blonde bob, black leather jacket, and black leggings. The sweet 7-year-old accessorized her look with a star-printed shirt under her jacket and black shoes.

Tyler Baltierra shares pic from daughter Nova’s first day of second grade

The self-professed “girl dad” captioned his post, “Novalee’s first day as a 2nd grader! She picked out her outfit & everything. She was so pumped to go back to school.”

“Seeing her excitement this morning & talking about it while I straightened her hair is a cherished memory I’ll make sure to keep forever!” he continued. “She’s growing up so fast…please slow down baby 🥹❤️.”

Tyler’s post was liked by nearly 100,000 of his 3.2 million Instagram followers, and the share received more than 600 comments, many praising Tyler for his efforts, namely straightening Nova’s hair.

Teen Mom fans gush over ‘best dad ever’ Tyler

“Beautiful! ❤️ You’re the best dad ever! 🙌,” one of Tyler’s adoring fans told the Teen Mom OG alum.

Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “[You] straightened her hair?! [You’re] an amazing dad!”

Many more of Tyler’s fans agreed and took to the comments. Another wrote, “You are the best dad she could wish for! You straightened her hair 😍😍.”

Also giving credit to Tyler’s wife Catelynn, another doting fan commented, “Y’all are the best parents. Always my favorite. She’s precious. Good job Mom and Dad!! Hope she enjoys school 💛💛✨✨.”

Tyler and Catelynn have managed to stay together, despite facing some tough struggles. They recently celebrated their 16th anniversary since they met as teenagers, and Catelynn took to Instagram to gush over her husband of seven years.

“Thank you for loving me how I deserve to be loved!” Catelynn wrote in an Instagram post paying homage to Tyler. “Thank you for always bringing out the good in me and always lifting me up!!! Here’s to a lifetime babe!”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.