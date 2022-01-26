Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers support Devoin Austin after Briana DeJesus bashes him in front of Dr. Bryant

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers sided with Devoin Austin after his feud with Briana DeJesus. Pic credit: MTV

After a feud broke out between Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin on Teen Mom Family Reunion, viewers showed their support for Devoin.

The drama keeps on coming on the latest Teen Mom spinoff TMFR and this week’s episode was no exception.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus decided to invite her baby daddy, Devoin Austin, to San Diego to join her and the rest of the cast for filming.

Upon Devoin’s arrival at the resort, things went well until he sat down with Briana and Dr. Bryant, the show’s life coach, to discuss their issues.

Briana has always accused Devoin of not doing enough as a father for their daughter Nova and has demanded more time and money from him.

When Briana voiced her concerns, Devoin grew irritated when he accused her of lying about some details and being portrayed negatively by MTV.

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers show their support for Devoin Austin after Briana DeJesus feud

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram asked their followers to vote on some random thoughts about the episode from other fans in their Stories.

One thought submitted by a TMFR fan read, “Briana goes too hard on Devoin and that’s what is ruining it. He can be great on his own.”

TMFR viewers voted and 95 percent of them agreed with the statement, showing their support for Devoin.

Another TMFR viewer submitted a screenshot from Devoin during the episode with the simple comment, “Devoin > Briana.”

Again, TMFR viewers voted and 89 percent of them agreed with the statement, once again showing their support for Devoin.

Devoin Austin unhappy with how he’s portrayed on TMFR

During Devoin and Briana’s chat with Dr. Bryant, Devoin felt that he hasn’t been portrayed accurately since his first appearance on the franchise.

After Nova’s birth on 16 & Pregnant, Briana told cameras that Devoin abandoned her and Nova after her birth and instead went to play basketball with friends. Because of this, Briana felt he wasn’t interested in being a father to Nova and chose not to put his name on her birth certificate.

Devoin vehemently denied the accusations, saying, “My life with her started on a lie.”

Things took a left turn when Briana accused Devoin of “couch-hopping” and not being able to provide a steady home environment for Nova.

Devoin denied Briana’s “bold-faced lies” and got up to walk away from the conversation when he felt that he was continually being portrayed inaccurately for the cameras.

Briana and Devoin’s inability to see eye-to-eye dates back a decade, and it’s clear that they can’t communicate effectively without it turning into an argument.

Perhaps this season on TMFR, Dr. Bryant can help Devoin and Briana to achieve a more functional co-parenting relationship, at least for Nova’s sake.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.