Teen Mom Family Reunion: Leah Messer is now ‘more accepting’ of love after getting vulnerable in last episode

Leah Messer, star of Teen Mom Family Reunion and Teen Mom 2, has recently taken to social media to show her appreciation for her new boo Jaylan Mobley.

Jaylan’s appearance in a recent episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion had fans of the show going wild. Jaylan and Leah had been together for four months before his appearance on the show. Leah has referred to Jaylan as being “absolutely perfect” and stated that he is everything that she has ever needed and wanted in a man.

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Leah Messer has endured so much in her life

Leah has been through so many ups and downs when it comes to relationships. She shares her three daughters with her two ex-husbands: Corey Simms, who is the father to her twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah, as well as her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, who is the father to her daughter Adalynn.

In prior seasons of Teen Mom 2, Leah’s daughters would frequently ask her when she would be ready to date again, and when she was going to get a boyfriend.

It was clear that Leah wanted to focus on healing herself before entering into another relationship, and it’s finally happened for her.

Fans resonate with Leah Messer and her new take on life

In her Instagram Stories, Leah responded to a fan who related to the recent episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion and thanked her for sharing her relationship journey on the show.

Leah replied, “I’m way less guarded and more accepting of the love we all deserve. In the beginning, It was hard for me to accept that from someone else.”

“‘I love me but…Can you love me like I love me?'” Leah continued. “‘This can’t be real’ was some of my initial thoughts & being a Mom there are a lot of precautions I get to take. I have way more than my heart involved.”

“I’m really glad I’ve been more open & receptive to receiving the same love I give. Definitely learned a lot from @_drbryant ! #NoRegrets,” Leah concluded her response.

Leah has expressed just how happy she is in this place in her life with her relationship. Fans of Leah Messer have been so supportive of her recent relationship, as they can see that Leah has really adapted and grown into the woman she has always wanted to be.

Fans of the show can easily see Leah’s growth over the years and the immense progress that she has made. Leah definitely deserves this newly found love and she is more than deserving of being in a happy, healthy, respectful relationship.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.