Teen Mom Family Reunion: Dr. Bryant is ‘super proud’ of Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin, fans show support

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant was proud of the work that Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin put in during the latest episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Briana and Devoin got into a heated argument while trying to sort through their co-parenting issues.

Devoin was irritated that Briana made accusations about him that he felt portrayed him negatively on TMFR and Briana felt that Devoin wasn’t doing enough as a father for their daughter, Nova.

However, Briana showed Devoin some love after the show aired and he reciprocated the gesture. Briana tweeted to Devoin, “I love you and I care about u so much. And I appreciate everything u have ever done for Nova and Stella!”

Devoin returned the compliment and tweeted, “Right back at you! One amazing mother. The girls and I are beyond lucky!!”

TMFR life coach Dr. Bryant is ‘super proud’ of Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin

Now, it looks like Briana and Devoin’s work with Dr. Bryant is paying off, and the TMFR life coach made it known.

Teen Mom shared a clip from Briana and Devoin’s session with Dr. B on their official Instagram page.

Dr. B showed up in the comments to let viewers know how proud she is of the work that Briana and Devoin have put in and the progress they’ve made as co-parents.

“Super proud of both @devoinaustin & @_brianadejesus!” Dr. Bryant wrote in the comments section. “Can’t wait for everyone to see the result of their work on the next episode. Let’s keep working! 💪🏾”

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers show support for Dr. Bryant

TMFR fans saw Dr. B’s comment and made sure to give her the credit she deserves for her role in helping Briana and Devoin work through their beef with each other.

One TMFR viewer replied to Dr. B’s comment and told her, “@_drbryant I love how you broke that down to and for him👏👏👏.”

Another fan wrote, “@_drbryant you’re amazing! They are hearing you. Heck. I’m hearing you 🙌🙌🙌🙌 good job all involved.”

Dr. Bryant was sure to thank her supporters and took to the comments once again to show her gratitude.

Replying to her first supporter, Dr. B wrote, “@erdimu623 Thank you 🙏🏾 ❤️…. Healing and coparenting is definitely a process. But, with the right tools anything is possible!”

In response to the other supportive comment, Dr. B replied, “@alexnnikk Thank you! Everything is a process. The only way to grow is to implement the right tools, so that the process is just as beautiful as the end result. I’m glad you’re enjoying the healing process! ❤️”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.